Emergent TheatreWorks Kicks Off Season With FUGITIVE SONGS

Emergent TheatreWorks will kick off their season with FUGITIVE SONGS, a song cycle from award-winning songwriters Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen, which is a 19-song journey across America.

This innovative song cycle, conceived as half-musical/half-hootenanny, spotlights people on the run: a disgruntled Subway sandwich employee, a jilted ex-cheerleader, a pair of Patty Hearst fanatics, a stoner forced to rob a convenience store against his will, and many others. Blending traditional folk music with contemporary pop and gospel, Fugitive Songs offers a new sound for a restless America. This eclectic score delivers poignant and thought-provoking lyrics that capture each character's "reasons to run."

Emergent TheatreWorks will follow FUGITIVE SONGS with the reading of an original musical about the Booth Brothers in September, and Ichabod, an original musical re-telling of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, both shows written by Matt Conner and Stephen Gregory Smith. Emergent is excited to continue to bring new and underdone works to the New York stage in close partnership with the artists who create the work.

FUGITIVE SONGS will play at the AMT Theater at 354 W 45th Street June 5-7, 2025. Direction by Joey DeMita, Music Direction by Aidan Wells, Lighting Design by Caitlin Brown, Sound Design by Brishti Sarkar. Produced by Ryan MacPherson.

Featuring Aaliyana Garcia, Amanda Xander, Blake Gioviti, Jared Goodwin, Kyle Hendricks, and Maddy Wenig.