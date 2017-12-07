Elvis Costello's A FACE IN THE CROWD Musical Set for Third Workshop

As BWW reported back in June of 2016, an industry reading of Elvis Costello's musical stage adaptation of A FACE IN THE CROWD, featuring a book by Sarah Ruhl, took place in New York City. Prior to that, Costello had been trying out his original music for the project during his concerts, including the songs "Blood and Hot Sauce," "Burn the Paper Down to Ash" and "Vitajex."

According to the LA Times this week, Costello performed a new song that he has written for the musical at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel's famed Cinegrill nightclub. In addition, the site reports that the project will be going into its third workshop in the near future.

Costello acquired the rights to Elia Kazan's iconic film years ago and though the stage adaptation is still in its early stages of development, reports have surfaced that the singer and his backers are already eyeing Tony Award winner Hugh Jackman as their star.

The 1957 film starred Andy Griffith, Patricia Neal and Walter Matthau. Directed by Elia Kazan, the movie was based on screenwriter Budd Schulberg's short story "Your Arkansas Traveler", from the 1953 collection, Some Faces in the Crowd. The story centers on a drifter named Larry "Lonesome" Rhodes (Griffith) who is discovered by the producer (Neal) of a small-market radio program in rural northeast Arkansas. Rhodes ultimately rises to great fame and influence on national television.

Though the film earned mixed reviews upon its original release, it was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2008 and was hailed as being "culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant"

A musical adaptation of A FACE IN THE CROWD was staged years ago, with a score by Charles Strouse and lyricist Lee Adams. BRIGHT STAR's Walter Bobbie directed.

