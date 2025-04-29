Elvis Costello To Appear in NY Area for Fine Art Tour at Wentworth Gallery

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wentworth Gallery will present an exclusive collection of works by Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Elvis Costello. Making his highly anticipated art showing, Costello will showcase his creations at two Wentworth Gallery locations on the East Coast. The artist will appear at Wentworth Gallery in Short Hills Mall on May 3rd from 6:00 - 8:00 pm as well as at the Wentworth Gallery at Tysons Galleria on May 31st from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. This is the first time Costello's work has been displayed in these locations.

Music’s favorite provocateur, Elvis Costello, whose journeys and curiosities continue to inspire songwriting and storytelling that acknowledges few stop-signs or borderlines. His songs have filled thirty-three and a third studio albums. His voice has been heard on stages from The Yankee Clipper in Liverpool to the Whiskey A-Go-Go in Hollywood and from Carnegie Hall to the Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, l’Olympia, Paris, the London Palladium, and in Cain’s Ballroom Tulsa. His solo performance of The Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love” during “Live Aid” was accompanied by many of the 70,000 attendees at Wembley Stadium on that day in 1985.

Costello’s songs have been recorded by some of the greatest voices in popular music including Roy Orbison, Dusty Springfield, Solomon Burke and Johnny Cash. His renowned collaborations include fifteen songs written with Paul McCartney, thirty songs written with Burt Bacharach and an equal number written with New Orleans master, Allen Toussaint and Costello’s wife, the jazz pianist and vocalist, Diana Krall.

At 70, Costello extends this creative energy into the world of visual arts, bringing his distinctive vision to a New Medium. His transition into painting builds on the recording artist’s input into bold, experimental album covers that have gradually become more collaborative but have long reflected his visual instincts. Known for their striking imagery and unconventional typography, these covers offered an early glimpse of the artistic preferences he now fully showcases in his own visual compositions.

Much like his music, Costello’s artwork challenges norms and invites deeper interpretation, revealing the same spirit that defines his career. His upcoming debut at Wentworth Gallery represents an exciting chapter, merging his musical legacy with his burgeoning presence as a painter. As he continues to surprise, confound and amuse. This artistic expansion underscores his multifaceted talents, making his journey from music to visual art a natural evolution.

