Elton John and Brandi Carlile To Release 'Who Believes In Angels?' Live Album on Vinyl

Releasing on November 28th, the one LP will include the complete 10-song setlist from the March 26th London Palladium concert.

Elton John and Brandi Carlile To Release 'Who Believes In Angels?' Live Album on Vinyl Image
Earlier this year, Tony Award winner Elton John & Brandi Carlile took the stage at the London Palladium for a one-night-only concert special, An Evening With Elton John and Brandi Carlile, which celebrated the release of their collaborative album Who Believes In Angels? Now, fans can listen to the full evening with Who Believes In Angels? Live At The London Palladium, which will be available exclusively on vinyl for Record Store Day Black Friday 2025. 

The show featured live renditions of brand-new tracks off their newly released album, alongside classics from their respective catalogs. The Who Believes In Angels? Live At The London Palladium Record Store Day vinyl includes the live debuts of songs from the album, including “Swing For The Fences,” “Little Richard’s Bible,” and “You Without Me.” The pair were accompanied by a live band featuring Chad Smith (drums - Red Hot Chili Pepper), Andrew Watt (producer of Who Believes In Angels?, and musical director and guitar), The Hanseroth Twins (guitar and bass), Josh Klinghoffer (keyboard - Red Hot Chili Peppers, Beck), Andrew Ross (saxophone) and Graeme Flowers (trumpet).

Releasing on November 28th, the one LP will include the complete 10-song setlist from the March 26th London Palladium concert, as well as exclusive live concert photography and a collectible fold-out original concert poster. Watch the live performance of the title track “Who Believes In Angels?” from the London Palladium show below.


