Ellie Kemper and Matt Daddario Join May's AND SCENE Cast

And Scene is a hilarious half-scripted comedy show where actors are paired with New York's top improvisers to perform scenes together. The actors say the lines as they come in the script and the improvisers make up their half of the scene on the fly. It's a night of chaotic fun and classic plays.

Performing on this month's show is Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Matt Daddario (Shadowhunters), Zach Cherry (Severance), Connor Ratliff (Mean Girls), Alex Morf (Mindhunter), Jared Loftin (Tick, Tick... Boom), Erinn Ruth (Billions), Alex Dickson (Last Week Tonight), Brian Morabito (All Of Me), and Maggie Seymour (Dead of Winter). Hosted by Mick Szal (Joker)

The show is Monday, May 20th, doors at 630PM, show at 7PM. Tickets are on early bird sale now for 15$. Regular tickets will be 20$ and livestream tickets will be 10$. Buy tickets soon as this show sells out monthly!