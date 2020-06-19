Elizabeth Stanley, Alexandra Silber, Alan H. Green, and More Set For Barrington Stage Company's BSC Bash: On With The Show!
Barrington Stage Company has announced BSC BASH: On With The Show!, a free virtual party and fundraiser, which will be streamed on Saturday, June 27 at 7:30 pm.
BSC BASH will feature special performances by Alexandra Silber (Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof, BSC's South Pacific: In Concert), Elizabeth Stanley (Broadway's Jagged Little Pill, Broadway and BSC's On the Town), Alysha Umphress (Broadway's American Idiot, Broadway and BSC's On the Town), Jordan Craig (Broadway's Phantom of the Opera, BSC's South Pacific: In Concert), Alan H. Green (Broadway's School of Rock, BSC's American Underground), and Jeff McCarthy (Broadway's Beauty and the Beast, BSC's Sweeney Todd), with appearances from BSC artists Joshua Bergasse, Darren Cohen, Mark H. Dold, Robert La Fosse, Jeffrey Page, John Rando, Debra Jo Rupp, Mark St. Germain, and Shannon Tyo. Darren Cohen also serves as Musical Director.
The stream will be available to watch on YouTube.
To register for the free event or to donate, visit https://barringtonstageco.org/play-a-role/bash/.
All proceeds raised will benefit BSC's Next Act, a critical funding campaign that will ensure that BSC not only survives 2020, but thrives in 2021. All contributions support BSC's vital mission to produce top-notch theatre in the Berkshires, and to engage our community with vibrant, inclusive educational outreach programs.
