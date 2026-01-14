Elizabeth Marks Joins The New York Pops Board of Directors

The New York Pops has announced the appointment of Elizabeth Marks to its Board of Directors. Marks, a native of New York City, has spent much of her life traveling and living around the globe. Her passion for cultural exploration began during her university studies and an internship with a Member of British Parliament in Westminster. After graduating, she worked in marketing promotions for Adweek Magazine and later launched her global marketing career with Anderson Consulting Group (Accenture) in Madrid, focusing on major clients across Brazil, Italy, and Spain. Returning to the U.S., she served as Marketing Director for Adbank and transitioned to various agency roles, including Global CMO for MPG, which became Havas Media, and for BETC in Paris. Additionally, she was the Global President of Maydream/AdForum and contributed to sustainability efforts through organizations like OCEEF and Earth Day Networks.

Throughout her 39-year career, Elizabeth has led strategic and marketing initiatives across various industries, with particular expertise in music, entertainment, and film. She advocates for women in business and culture and has collaborated with universities worldwide. Alongside her work in the creative sector, she has significant experience in politics and public policy and has acted as a writer, editor, and producer.

New York Pops Board Chairman John Littzi shares, “We are thrilled to welcome Elizabeth Marks to the board of The New York Pops. Her extensive experience in music industry marketing will perfectly augment the organization's mission as we celebrate the orchestra's 43rd Birthday Gala and look ahead to our next season at Carnegie Hall.”



Upcoming New York Pops performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall include If I Ain't Got You: The Best of R&B with Aisha Jackson and Avery Wilson on Friday, February 13, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.; From Then to Now: The Music of US with Max Clayton, Nova Payton, and Ephraim Sykes on Friday, March 13, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.; and the orchestra's 43rd Birthday Gala, Changed for Good: A Celebration of Stephen Schwartz, on Monday, April 27, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.