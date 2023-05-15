Edward Miskie's 'Cancer, Musical Theatre, & Other Chronic Illnesses' Fan Kicks Its Way Onto The Shelves Of The Drama Book Shop

This year marks the 10 year anniversary of Miskie being cancer free from a rare, and aggressive Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma that nearly claimed his life.

NYC actor, and producer Edward Miskie has had one Broadway dream realized. No, it's not a place on one of the great stages of the city, but a place on one of the great shelves of New York City's premiere bookstores. Miskie's book Cancer, Musical Theatre, & Other Chronic Illnesses secured a spot next to some of the Broadway greats over the weekend at the famed Drama Book Shop on West 39th Street.

This year marks the 10 year anniversary of Miskie being cancer free from a rare, and aggressive Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma that nearly claimed his life - and what a 10 years it has been!

After being told he was cancer free, the way forward wasn't clear. It felt like all understanding of how to get back to life ghosted him. It wouldn't have been the first time he was ghosted during the cancer experience - one of his best friends disappeared after hearing of his diagnosis, and a boyfriend broke up with him in the middle of chemo, right before a stem cell transplant. But there was no roadmap for any of that or recovery after being in the clear - so Edward decided to write one.

"The only way I felt I could make this book, this journey make sense was through the lens of musical theatre. Cancer is such a heightened experience, what better way to talk about it then by throwing in a full chorus line on a backdrop of Sondheim?"

In his funny-as-cancer-can-be, self-deprecating autobiographical journey through cancer-hood, Edward is fueled by chemo, alcohol, sex, & heartbreak. Told from the honest, raw, and oftentimes hilarious view of Edward, he navigates his way through the painful realities of being a full-time cancer patient. With no choice but to watch as his relationships, career and life disintegrate before his eyes on the wings of a themed musical montage, Edward faces hard truths, dehumanizing situations, masturbation & death, all while scores of nurses, and doctors carelessly belt and twirl in his face.

Cancer, Musical Theatre, & Other Chronic Illnesses by Edward Miskie can be found exclusively at The Drama Book Shop at 266 West 39th Street, in NYC. For more on Edward's journey, please visit www.edwardmiskie.com, or @edwardmiskie on all social platforms.



