Eden Espinosa, Krysta Rodriguez & Natalie Joy Johnson Join THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW At Joe's Pub
As BroadwayWorld previously reported,
Michael Cerveris, Terrence Mann, Nick Adams, and Lesli Margherita and more will join The Skivvies as they return to Joe's Pub on Halloween night! Not only has a second show been added (11:30pm), but Eden Espinosa, Krysta Rodriguez and Natalie Joy Johnson have joined the line-up!
The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show is a Halloween treat that puts the signature stripped-down Skivvies stamp on the iconic songs from the cult favorite.
Other special guests to include Nathan Lee Graham, Larry Owens, Rob Morrison, Sutton Lee Seymour, Marrick Smith, Marissa Rosen, Gabrielle McClinton, Amy Hillner Larsen.
For more information visit, https://publictheater.org/programs/joes-pub/.
The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals. Not only is the music laid bare - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their, well, skivvies, to perform. Broadway stars and performing friends are known to stop by for guest spots in their own festive attire.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld recently reported on a rumor that Billy Porter would be joining the cast of the upcoming Cinderella film from Sony, starring Camila Cabe... (read more)
DVR Alert: Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Appear on Tonight's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
This just in! Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear on tonight's episode of Saturday Night Live!... (read more)
Alice Walker Pens Moving Essay on THE COLOR PURPLE, Celie as a Character and Oluwaseyi Omooba
On Facebook this week, producer Scott Sanders shared the below letter from the Pulitzer Prize winning writer of The Color Purple, Alice Walker...... (read more)
Photo Flash: Tom Hiddleston & Company Celebrate Harold Pinter's Birthday at BETRAYAL
Stars of Betrayal raised their glasses to the late Harold Pinter last night, October 10, in celebration of what would have been the playwright's 89th ... (read more)
Ben Platt Reveals Further Details About Upcoming MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film
Further details have been revealed for the upcoming Merrily We Roll Along film, starring Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein.... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Renee Fleming, Dove Cameron, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and More in THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
L.A. Opera presents The Light in the Piazza! Get a first look at the production in the photos!... (read more)