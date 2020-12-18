Ed Asner, Lucie Arnaz & Levi Kreis Lead THE SANTA HAT On Broadway On Demand

Ed Asner, Lucie Arnaz, and Levi Kreis will lead an all star cast of performers - national, regional and local - donating their time and talent for first and only world wide virtual reading of a new holiday script, "The Santa Hat."

Other familiar names include Gregory Jbara (Tony Award, "Billy Elliot", "Blue Bloods"), Michael Urie ("Ugly Betty" "Buyer & Cellar") and Stephen Wallem ("Nurse Jackie"). In addition to the shows Producers/Writers - Teresa Thome and Patrick Ziegler other Michigan talent includes Rachael Ruiz (Host: Eight West) and Michael Stewart (Grand Award Winner, "Ragtime" GR Civic Theatre) There are several other local and regional performers participating too. Emmy-winning composer, Greg O'Connor provides the music. Fred Stella narrates.

The project will raise funds for The Ed Asner Family Center, The Grand Rapids Area Combined Theatre Scholarship Fund, Gilda's Club Grand Rapids and The Actors Fund.

Fubble Co-Founders, Teresa Thome & Patrick Ziegler, two-time Emmy winning producers and friends since college wrote the Christmas movie a while ago based on their love of holidays - present and past. The team is also looking to adapt for stage.

"With the challenges of 2020 wearing on us all, we decided that maybe we could bring a little holiday cheer to ourselves and others by staging a ZOOM reading of this heartfelt and sometimes comedic script" shares Ziegler.

They sent out invites Mr. Asner and Ms. Arnaz, then to Levi Kreis and Director, Danny Salles ("The Middle" "Joan & Melissa, Joan Knows Best") and other wonderfully talented folks. "When the yeses poured in, we knew we had to do something!" Thome adds.

The theme of the story is forgiveness.

A broken family man (Levi Kreis) on the verge of losing everything is given a gift that takes him back in time where he must choose a future that will bring either financial prosperity to save "everything" or forgiveness to save himself.

"The Santa Hat" takes place both in present day Grand Rapids, Michigan and in the past - in the fictional Herpolburg's Department Store in the heart of downtown that is run by Mr. and Mrs. Herpolburg (Ed Asner and Lucie Arnaz.)

Visit TheSantaHat.com for ticket information. 100% of the $10 ticket price for "The Santa Hat" will be divided equally among a number of charities. Any additional support can be made directly via links to the individual organization.