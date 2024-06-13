Early Bird Passes Now On Sale for The 7th Annual New York Baltic Film Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 7th Annual New York Baltic Film Festival will be presented by Scandinavia House: The Nordic Center in America returns this November continuing its tradition of bringing the best new films from the Baltic region to New York audiences. The leading Baltic film festival in the U.S. will take place November 6-17, 2024, offering both in-person and virtual screenings. From November 6-10, in-person screenings and events will be held at Scandinavia House in New York. The online version will once again be available to viewers across the U.S. via the Elevent streaming platform from Nov 8-17.

The full festival lineup will be announced in late September. Early Bird Passes are on sale June 15 through August 31, 2024; discounts are offered for in-person passes ($100/$70 ASF Members; regular $125/$95 ASF Members); VIP packages ($350, regular $425); and 5-Film Packages ($50/$30 ASF Members; regular $60/$40 ASF Members).

This year's festival will feature films exploring Baltic connections to other cultures, as well as the many worlds that exist within Baltic societies. ASF Program Manager & NYBFF Curator Kyle Reinhart states, "While we do not always know what tomorrow will bring, cinema's ability to show the humanity and passion of our fellow man - whether through the hopes and dreams of individuals and communities, or the shared struggles of our neighbors - introduces us to new ideas and perspectives, and ignites our imaginations."

As we celebrate the continued global success of Baltic films at major international film festivals, we invite you to join us at Scandinavia House and see the world through Baltic eyes.