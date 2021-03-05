EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Returns to The West End From 20 May

Click Here for More Articles on Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Everybody's Talking About Jamie will return with social distancing to the Apollo Theatre from Thursday 20 May 2021.

Shane Richie will return to play Hugo/Loco Chanelle until 18 July 2021. Shane will be joined by the West End cast staring Noah Thomas as Jamie New, Melissa Jacques as his Mum, Margaret, Sejal Keshwala as Ray, Hiba Elchikhe as Pritti Pasha and Gillian Ford as Miss Hedge.

The Apollo Theatre re-opens with social distancing in conjunction with other NIMAX theatres and Everybody's Talking About Jamie is currently booking until 29 August 2021.

Nica Burns, Producer of Everybody's Talking About Jamie said "Year 11 at Mayfield school are back! Yes, freshly tested, clutching their customised masks, ready to rumble in their bubble! Everybody's Talking About Jamie bursts back into the West End - fun, funny and joyful and ready to lift your lockdown blues."

Shane Richie, said "It's an absolute thrill & an honour to be getting back on stage in London's West End biggest feelgood show reprising the role of Loco Chanelle .. time to get heels on! "

Capacity at the Apollo Theatre has been reduced to circa 50% to comply with COVID-19 Secure guidelines with socially distanced seats plus robust risk mitigation. Our preventative measures include:

Health questionnaire to be emailed 48 hours in advance of the performance

Contactless tickets

Compulsory facemasks

Hand sanitisation stations throughout the building

Click and Collect bar App

Deep clean and building sanitation

Additional entrances and exits

Supporting NHS Track and Trace

For further information please visit www.nimaxtheatres.com/covid-19-secure/

The show is also part of the See it Safely scheme run by SOLT and UK Theatre. This scheme supports theatres by providing a toolkit and practical help and training to ensure that they are following the latest Covid secure guidelines. When audiences go into a venue displaying the See it Safely mark they can feel confident that all the correct safety measures in place.

Jamie has 36 performers and a large backstage support team and is only able to return with a reduced capacity in a small theatre thanks to support from the government's Cultural Recovery Fund.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie has been made into a major film by New Regency, Film4 and Sheffield based production company Warp Films starring Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant. The stage production's director, Jonathan Butterell, makes his feature-film debut as director. Everybody's Talking About Jamie will be distributed by 20th Century Studios.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre stars Noah Thomas as Jamie New, Melissa Jacques as his Mum, Margaret, Sejal Keshwala as Ray, Hiba Elchikhe as Pritti Pasha, Gillian Ford as Miss Hedge and Shane Richie as Hugo/Loco Chanelle. The cast also includes Alexander Archer (Mickey), Zion Battles (Levi), Ebony Clarke (Swing), Marlon G. Day (Jamie's Dad), James Gillan (Tray Sophisticay), Zahra Jones (Becca), Emily Kenwright (Vicki), Keenan Knight (Sayid), Jordan Laviniere (Cy), Garry Lee (Sandra Bollock), Brian James Leys (understudy), David O'Reilly (Laika Virgin), Harriet Payne (Bex), Jordan Ricketts (Dean Paxton), Rachel Seiran (Fatimah) and Joe Wolstenholme (Swing).

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.

Jamie doesn't quite fit in.

Jamie is terrified about the future.

Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. With catchy songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike. Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.

Website: www.nimaxtheatres.com / www.EverybodysTalkingAboutJamie.co.uk