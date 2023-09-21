EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Now Available for Amateur Licensing in North America

Learn about the exciting opportunity for amateur productions in North America.

Sep. 21, 2023

EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Now Available for Amateur Licensing in North America

Everybody's Talking About Jamie and Everybody's Talking About Jamie: Teen Edition by are now available for amateur licensing in North America!

With book and lyrics by Tom MacRae, music by Dan Gillespie Sells from the idea by Jonathan Butterell, this full-length adaptation of the award-winning West End sensation has been developed especially for performance by teen actors. The musical's themes can help students explore identity, relationships, resilience and respecting difference in an exciting, fun and approachable way.

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn't quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation. Supported by his brilliant, loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness into the spotlight.

The West End hit show Everybody's Talking About Jamie is based on the real-life story of Jamie Campbell, who was told he couldn't wear a dress to his Year 11 prom. Director Jonathan Butterell, writer Tom MacRae and songwriter Dan Gillespie Sells created the original stage musical, which opened at Sheffield Theatres in 2017, transferred to London's West End where it was filmed and broadcast in cinemas around the world. This was followed by a US Tour in 2019. The 2021 film adaptation, directed by Jonathan Butterell and features Sarah Lancashire, Sharon Horgan, and Richard E. Grant alongside newcomer Max Harwood, is available to watch on Amazon Prime. The show will embark on another major UK and Ireland tour in September 2023.

For more information visit: https://www.concordtheatricals.com/p/93323/everybodys-talking-about-jamie-teen-edition and https://www.concordtheatricals.com/p/63063/everybodys-talking-about-jamie



