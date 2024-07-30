EMILIA PEREZ Songwriters Receiving Special Honor for Musical Soundtrack at TIFF

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cameron Bailey, CEO and programmer of the Toronto International Film Festival, has revealed new four more esteemed honourees who will be receiving a TIFF Tribute Award at this year’s Festival.

These include French songwriting and composing duo Camille Dalmais and Clément Ducol who will be presented with the TIFF Variety Artisan Award for composing the soundtrack for Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez, a Netflix film. The award recognizes distinguished creatives who have excelled at their craft and made an outstanding contribution to cinema and entertainment.

"In a bountiful year of music in film, Camille Dalmais and Clément Ducol’s Emilia Pérez compositions stand out for their passion and vitality. We’re pleased to present them with the TIFF Variety Artisan Award," Bailey said.

Camille Dalmais (Corsage, TIFF ’22) and Clément Ducol (Little Tickles) are prominent figures in the French music scene, often collaborating to create innovative and experimental works. Camille, known for her unique vocal style and blending of pop, folk, and avant-garde elements, has gained acclaim with albums like Le Sac des Filles and Le Fil.

Clément Ducol, a versatile musician, arranger, and producer, enhances her projects with his creative arrangements and musical expertise. Together, they form a dynamic duo, pushing the boundaries of contemporary French music. Previous recipients of the TIFF Variety Artisan Award include Łukasz Żal in 2023; Hildur Guðnadóttir in 2022; Ari Wegner in 2021; Terence Blanchard in 2020; and Roger Deakins in 2019.



“Variety is honoured to be giving Camille and Clément our annual Artisan Award at the Toronto International Film Festival,” said Jazz Tangcay, Senior Artisans Editor at Variety.

“The soundtrack to Emilia Pérez is a character within the film and a true gift from these fine musicians. Each song and cue is a work of art. The operatic libretto is filled with highlights including Selena Gomez’s Spanish pop song and Zoe Saldaña’s gala number. We are such fans of their work and thrilled to present this award to them, recognizing their talent and contribution this year.”



The 49th Toronto International Film Festival takes place September 5–15, 2024.

From renegade auteur Jacques Audiard comes Emilia Pérez, an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations. Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, this odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. The fearsome cartel leader Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón) enlists Rita (Zoe Saldaña), an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self. Written and directed by Audiard (Rust and Bone, A Prophet), the double Cannes-winning film also stars Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Édgar Ramírez. It is set to release on Netflix on November 13, 2024.

Watch the trailer here: