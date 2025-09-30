EDWARD SCISSORHANDS to Make 4K Debut on Digital and Blu-ray in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Edward Scissorhands, the beloved film from director Tim Burton, will make its debut on digital retailers (Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home) and on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc on October 28, just in time for the Halloween season.

Restored for its 35th anniversary, the movie has been enhanced by Dolby Vision and accompanied by Dolby Atmos sound. First released in 1990, the film is led by Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder, with a memorable score by Danny Elfman.

Edward Scissorhands tells the story of a kindly inventor who once created a gentle young man named Edward, but passed away before he could finish his work. Consequently, Edward is left with only metal shears for hands. Following the death of his creator, Edward is welcomed into a pastel suburbia by a kind Avon lady and meets an eclectic cast of characters.

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc will arrive in a special SteelBook release. The exterior features new artwork, with Kim's face reflected in shattered glass on the front and a detailed close-up of Edward's compelling gaze on the back. The interior reveals an illustration of a gothic Edward in his familiar outfit. This limited-edition set includes both the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray discs.

Bonus Materials

Featurette – Peek behind the scenes and hear the cast & crew of Edward Scissorhands discuss Burton’s unique, modern reinterpretation of Frankenstein

Audio Commentary by Director Tim Burton

Audio Commentary by Composer Danny Elfman