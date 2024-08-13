EBONY MCQUEEN Musical Film in the Works From Dave Stewart; Sharon D. Clarke to Star

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

Dave Stewart's musical journey will be coming to the screen.

Stewart, known for his work in the rock band Eurythmics, is penning the lyrics for new songs for a feature musical based on the early part of his life, according to Deadline.

The project, titled Ebony McQueen after his 2022 album, will feature music by composer A. R. Rahman alongside Stewart's lyrics, and will be directed by Shekhar Kapur.

The screenplay has also been written by Stewart, Lorne Campbell (former National Theatre of Wales artistic director), Selma Dimitrijević, and Peter Souter.

The coming-of-age story will chronicle Stewart's teenage years in Northern England as he discovers his musical tastes, which ultimately inspire him to go into music.

Casting is already underway, with Tony Award nominee Sharon D. Clarke playing the title character. She is described as a "blues voodoo queen fantasy figure" who, in the film, encourages Stewart to pursue his career in music. Previously, the actress worked Stewart in Ghost: The Musical (who co-wrote the show), playing Oda Mae Brown.

Production is expected to begin in Sunderland in the spring. Read the full story at Deadline.

About Dave Stewart

With a career spanning four decades and over 100M album sales worldwide, award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, producer and Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart is among the most respected and accomplished talents in popular music history. Stewart co-wrote and produced each Eurythmics album in his world-famous duo with Annie Lennox.

Beyond his creative work as a musician, Stewart is a renowned film and TV producer (including NBC's hit songwriting competition series, Songland), author, photographer, public speaker, and entrepreneur. In 2010, Stewart established Dave Stewart Entertainment (DSE), a "media company for the new world" (The Los Angeles Times), linking creative ideas to a host of projects in music, film, television, books, theatre, and new media. As the creator of content for DSE, Stewart has married his passion for music, film, and television by creating a number of high-profile projects.

His musical theater projects include Barbarella, Ghost The Musical (which was nominated for 3 Tony Awards), and The Time Traveller's Wife.