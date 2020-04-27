Duncan Sheik, Alex Newell, Mary Testa and More Join A SHINING LIGHT Online Benefit Concert For The Civilians

On May 11, Off-Broadway theater company The Civilians will host A Shining Light, an online benefit concert supporting the company and its artist community. The Civilians most recent production, Whisper House, was forced by the pandemic to shut down on the day of its first preview. In order to make A Shining Light as accessible as possible, there is no minimum ticket price. Donations of any amount will give viewers access to the event and can be made at thecivilians.org. A free version will also stream live on The Civilians' Facebook page.

The live streamed event, hosted by Jo Lampert, will feature musical performances all broadcast from the artists' homes. Performers include Duncan Sheik, Molly Hager & Van Hughes from Whisper House; Eddie Cooper performing new work by Ethan Lipton; Grace McLean with a song from her Civilians R&D Group project; Rebecca Naomi Jones and Mary Testa with songs from new Michael Friedman albums; special guests Jill Sobule, Alex Newell, and more to be announced. We'll also share an original song created in honor of Event Chair Alexander Dodge by Kyle Jarrow. Wiley Deweese music directs.

In addition, The Civilians will offer a special Artist Support program in collaboration with many of the artists the company has worked with, who are devising compelling, one-of-a-kind experiences audiences can enjoy or give as a gift. Donors can also directly support artist fees associated with the company's productions and programs.

"We are eager (but patient) for the time when we can gather together again to experience live theater and join artists in their creative interrogations of human experience," said The Civilians' Founding Artistic Director Steve Cosson. "As was the case with many theaters, we were deeply saddened when our cornerstone production of Duncan Sheik & Kyle Jarrow's Whisper House needed to shut down on the day of its first preview. We're hopeful that we'll be able to bring this brilliant musical to our audiences in the future. And we're presently adapting our programs to continue to employ artists, and to serve audiences and students as much as possible."

A Shining Light will take place on Monday, May 11 with a virtual VIP cocktail hour at 7:30pm followed by the 8pm performance. Viewers can join the Livestream for a contribution in any amount. Donations can be made online at thecivilians.org, by calling 718-230-3330 or by emailing margaret@thecivilians.org.

