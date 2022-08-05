Drunk Musicals Presents: 5 TO 9, A DRUNK DOLLY PARTON MUSICAL

Drunk Musicals is back and is bringing you a brand new show with 5 to 9: a Drunk Dolly Parton Musical!! With characters mostly in drag, this show is bound to leave you belly laughing the whole way through.

The parody musical stars Selma Nilla (Double Trouble on Netflix) as Violet, Cameron Mitchell Bell (Beauty and the Beast, Annie) as Doralee, and Emily Trumble (Something Rotten) as Judy . Also featuring Kaylee MacKnight (Drunk Musicals) as Joe, Julie James (SiriusXM on Broadway) as Roz, Rob Maitner (Urinetown, SHUT UP ASTORIA) as Franklin Heart, Al Roths (Drunk Musicals) as Dwayne, and Marla Alpert as Missy. Rounding out the ensemble is Darius Anthony-Robinson, Ross Thompson, Kyle Kelesoma, Brian Keith Graziani, Alexa Welch, Elaina Lee, and Sophia Kider.

Music Direction by Michael Ferrara. The band comprises of Michael Ferrara (keys),Charles Kiger (drums), Sean Murphy (bass), Jeremy Clayton (reeds), and Ben Samuelson (guitars).

Nominated for the Broadway World Awards for Best Recurring Series, Drunk Musicals takes famous musicals out of context in a parody script and challenges the actors to perform highlights from the show while the audience sends them shots. Trick is, they have to incorporate or finish their shot before their scene/song is finished! Half scripted, half improved, we can guarantee you will never see the same show twice!

Tickets can be found at www.purplepass.com/5to9drunkmusical

Haswell Greens NYC (240 West 52nd Street New York, NY 10019)

August 15th at 8:30pm