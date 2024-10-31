Drom NYC to Present Basilio Georges Of Flamenco Latino - Album Release Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Drom NYC presents Basilio Georges of Flamenco Latino - Album Release Concert on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 4PM at Drom, 85 Avenue A, NYC. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door and can be purchased online or in-person at Drom, day-of.

Join us at Drom on December 1 for Basilio Georges' Album Release Concert, celebrating his new album "Acabo de Empezar." Experience a captivating fusion of Flamenco, Jazz, Salsa, and Blues, with live performances by four musicians and three dancers. A night of innovative rhythms and vibrant dance you won't want to miss!

Basilio Georges has released his first studio-produced album "Acabo de Empezar (Just Gettin' Started)." For over 45 years Basilio and Aurora Reyes, Co-Founders of Flamenco Latino, have created innovative variations on the Flamenco art form from Spain. Their goal has been to put a NYC Stamp on Flamenco. The repertoire of Basilio's new album encapsulates his broad background, which started with his arrival in NYC as a Jazz musician in 1974, and was followed by his introduction to Salsa during its golden period of Fania Records. He worked as both a guitarist and bassist with Jazz and Salsa groups from 1974-1982. After Aurora had been in Spain and begun working as a Flamenco Dancer from 1976-1980, he became intrigued by Flamenco through Aurora's involvement as a dancer, and a fantasy of augmenting his guitar skills with the right-hand techniques used by Flamenco guitarists. It led to the founding of Flamenco Latino in 1979. The compositions being featured at Drom are the culmination of seeking to integrate his long-term Flamenco career with his early musical experience.

Basilio's compositions and arrangements can easily navigate from the soniquete of Moraito Chico to the swing of Kenny Burrell, grind out the blues essence of Muddy Waters, or deliver the excitement of Cachao's descargas cubanas. Under Basilio's musical direction, Flamenco Latino productions have also included collaborations with Tap and Hip-Hop dancers. The Album Release Concert will feature 4 musicians and 3 dancers. Basilio has two other Albums of live material available on Spotify, Apple and Amazon Music, "Retrospectiva Vol 1: It's About Damn Time" and Luis Vargas "Cante Flamenco en Nueva York."

Basilio Georges is a flamenco guitarist/singer and founder/co-director of non-profit Flamenco Latino with dancer/singer wife Aurora Reyes. Basilio and Aurora have performing careers which include work with Flamenco dance companies here in the US, performing with many artists from Spain, and living and working in Spain during the mid-1980s. Aurora worked in Madrid at the Tablao Corral de La Pacheca. Basilio accompanied many dance classes and became familiar with following Cante Flamenco by going to many different Peñas in Madrid and Sevilla.

Flamenco Latino is a performing company which presents boundary breaking repertoire at annual home-based seasons in theaters such as Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning. In a small group format, we perform traditional flamenco at restaurants, private parties and corporate events.

Flamenco Latino presented home-based seasons at Pace University Downtown Theater and The Duke on 42ndSt. From 1999-2005 the company toured different parts of the US. Flamenco Latino ran a studio theater in West Midtown from 2006 where they present unique concerts, offered classes in dance, guitar and cante/palmas, held recitals, and offered workshops with Spanish artists when they were in NYC. https://www.flamencolatino.com/