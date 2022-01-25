Drom Announces Pedrito Martinez Weekly Residency In 2022

DROM is launching its first weekly artist residency with famed percussionist and vocalist Pedrito Martinez and his group. The Grammy-nominated Cuban musician will bring his signature, high-energy Afro-Cuban sound to the East Village venue every Thursday, starting February 3rd, 2022, effectively kicking off the venue's 15th Anniversary season.

Martinez has performed at DROM regularly since the venue re-opened in May after a 15-month hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. His latest album, Acertijos (released March 2021), was nominated for Best Contemporary Tropical Album in this year's Latin Grammys. In July 2020, Pedrito invited singer Camilla Cabello - with whom he has been recording at the time - to DROM. Together they performed her current global hit "Don't Go Yet", a single that features Pedrito and Manuel Marquez, a member of his group (watch here).

For his weekly residency Pedrito will perform alongside Sebastian Natal on bass and vocals, Issac Delgado Jr on keyboard and vocals, Jose "Xito" Lovell on trombone and vocals and Manuel Marquez percussion and vocals. More special special guests and dancers will make appearances throughout the series.

PEDRITO MARTINEZ at DROM

Every Thursday starting February 3rd, 2022

85 Avenue A, New York, NY

Doors at 7:00pm, Show at 8:00pm

$25 adv, $30 at door

Tickets are available at https://dromnyc.com

Photo Credit: Roberto Cifarelli