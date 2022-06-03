Dramatic Publishing And Project1VOICE Partner For Juneteenth Offering

In support of Project1VOICE's decade-plus work in the field, its mission, and in honor of the upcoming Juneteenth holiday, Dramatic Publishing (DPC) is making a special offer to Project1VOICE (P1V) cohorts, allies, partners, collaborators and friends around the country. DPC-a publisher of fine plays since 1885-is offering one free script of your choice to explore a new or old work that you may not have had the opportunity to read previously.



DPC asks that only one script be redeemed per organization. DPC will make exceptions within reason, but want to discourage an organization from abusing the offer.



Qualifying individuals/organizations should email the DPC customer service department, and mention this offer along with Project1VOICE. Please email DPC at: customerservice@dpcplays.com with the name of the title you are interested in and the name of the organization you are with. DPC will send out a digital script when available or ship out a hard copy script if a digital script is not available. Please note DPC does not have electronic rights for every title in their catalogue.

This offer is ONLY good for regular priced play scripts (scripts that are only available as a manuscript, resource books, collections and other exceptions are NOT included). The individual applying MUST be connected to a theatre (for example: a theatre teacher would be eligible, but all of the students in the classroom would not). The offer can ONLY be redeemed during the month of June.

There is no cost or commitment to receive the script. This offer cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

*Performance rights are not included with this offer. The organization/customer would need to apply for rights and purchase a cast quantity of scripts to be licensed to perform.

For more information about DPC and its titles visit dramaticpublishing.com

For more information about Project1VOICE visit project1voice.org