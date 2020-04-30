Breaking News: Drama League Announces 2020 Nominations
The Drama League has announced the 2020 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the much- coveted Distinguished Performance Award. The nominations were announced this evening during The Gratitude Awards by Beetlejuice's Alex Brightman and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer. Voting is open for Drama League members from May 1 - May 22. Award winners will be announced by Gabriel Stelian-Shanks & Bevin Ross via livestream in June. The Drama League Awards Event Chair is Bonnie Comley.
The Drama League announced that the spirit of The Gratitude Awards will live on via a new honorary category for the 87th Annual Drama League Awards starting in 2021 with The Gratitude Award, for a person or organization who has shown fearless support and kindness to the theater community.
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY
Cambodian Rock Band
Signature Theatre Company Directed by Chay Yew Written by Lauren Yee
Dana H.
Directed by Les Waters Written by Lucas Hnath Vineyard Theatre
Grand Horizons
Directed by Leigh Silverman Written by Bess Wohl
Second Stage/Helen Hayes Theater
The Hot Wing King
Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III Written by Katori Hall
Signature Theatre Company
The Inheritance
Directed by Stephen Daldry Written by Matthew Lopez Barrymore Theatre
The Michaels
Written and Directed by Richard Nelson Public Theater
Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
Directed by Trip Cullman Written by Halley Feiffer MCC Theater
One in Two
Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb Written by Donja R. Love
The New Group
Sea Wall/A Life
Directed by Carrie Cracknell
Written by Simon Stephens/Nick Payne Hudson Theater
Seared
Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel Written by Theresa Rebeck
MCC Theater
Slave Play
Directed by Robert O'Hara
Written by Jeremy O. Harris
New York Theatre Workshop/John Golden Theatre
Stew
Directed by Colette Robert Written by Zora Howard Page 73
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
Girl from the North Country
Directed by Conor McPherson
Book by Conor McPherson, Music and Lyrics by Bob Dylan Belasco Theatre
Jagged Little Pill
Directed by Diane Paulus
Music by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard, Lyrics by Alanis Morissette, Book by Diablo Cody Broadhurst Theatre
Moulin Rouge!
Directed by Alex Timbers
Book by John Logan, Music and Lyrics by Various Artists Al Hirschfeld Theatre
Octet
Directed by Annie Tippe Written by Dave Malloy Signature Theatre Company
The Secret Life of Bees
Directed by Sam Gold
Book by Lynn Nottage, Music by Duncan Sheik, Lyrics by Susan Birkenhead Atlantic Theater Company
Sing Street
Directed by Rebecca Taichman
Book by Enda Walsh, Music and Lyrics by Gary Clark and John Carney New York Theatre Workshop
Six
Directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss Brooks Atkinson Theatre
Soft Power
Directed by Leigh Silverman
Book and Lyrics by David Henry Hwang, Music and Additional Lyrics by Jeanine Tesori Public Theater
A Strange Loop
Directed by Stephen Brackett
Book, Music and Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson Playwrights Horizons
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Directed by Phyllida Lloyd
Book by Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Music by Various Artists Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY
Betrayal
Directed by Jamie Lloyd Written by Harold Pinter Jacobs Theatre
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Directed by Leah C. Gardiner Written by Ntozake Shange
Public Theater
Fires in the Mirror
Directed by Saheem Ali
Written by Anna Deavere Smith Signature Theatre Company
Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune
Directed by Arin Arbus Written by Terrence McNally Broadhurst Theatre
Judgment Day
Directed by Richard Jones
Written by Ödön von Horváth, Adapted by Christopher Shinn Park Avenue Armory
Medea
Directed by Simon Stone
Written by Simon Stone after Euripides Brooklyn Academy of Music
Native Son
Directed by Seret Scott
Written by Nambi E. Kelley, based on the novel by Richard Wright The Acting Company
The Rose Tattoo
Directed by Trip Cullman Written by Tennessee Williams Roundabout Theatre Company
A Soldier's Play
Directed by Kenny Leon Written by Charles Fuller Roundabout Theatre Company
The Woman in Black
Directed by Robin Herford
Written by Stephen Mallatratt, based on the novel by Susan Hill The McKittrick Hotel
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL
Enter Laughing
Directed by Stuart Ross
Book by Joseph Stein, Music and Lyrics by Stan Daniels York Theatre Company
Little Shop of Horrors
Directed by Michael Mayer
Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman, Music by Alan Menken Westside Theatre
Rock of Ages
Directed by Kristin Hanggi
Book by Chris D'Arienzo, Music and Lyrics by Various Artists New World Stages
The Unsinkable Molly Brown
Directed by Kathleen Marshall
Book and New Lyrics by Dick Scanlan, Music and Lyrics by Meredith Willson The Transport Group
West Side Story
Directed by Ivo van Hove
Book by Arthur Laurents, Music by Leonard Bernstein, Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim Broadway Theatre
DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE AWARD
David Acton, The Woman in Black
Jeffrey Bean, Dublin Carol
Ato Blankson-Wood, The Rolling Stone and Slave Play Christian Borle, Little Shop of Horrors
Danielle Brooks, Much Ado About Nothing
Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!
Rose Byrne, Medea
Len Cariou, Harry Townsend's Last Stand
Patrice Johnson Chevannes, runboyrun & In Old Age
Liza Colón-Zayas, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Kate del Castillo, the way she spoke
Edmund Donovan, Greater Clements
Raúl Esparza, Seared
Francesca Faridany, The Half-Life of Marie Curie
Halley Feiffer, The Pain of My Belligerence
Danyel Fulton, Broadbend, Arkansas
Annie Golden, Broadway Bounty Hunter
Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Where We Stand
David Alan Grier, A Soldier's Play
Jonathan Groff, Little Shop of Horrors
Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life
Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal
Paul Hilton, The Inheritance
Kathryn Hunter, Timon of Athens
Galen Ryan Kane, Native Son
Brittney Mack, Six
April Matthis, Toni Stone
Susannah Millonzi, The Crucible
Kate Mulgrew, The Half-Life of Marie Curie
Joe Ngo, Cambodian Rock Band
Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.
Brenock O'Connor, Sing Street
Okwui Okpokwasili, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge!
Larry Owens, A Strange Loop
Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill
Chris Perfetti, Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
Ben Porter, The Woman in Black
Isaac Powell, West Side Story
Jonathan Pryce, The Height of the Storm
Elizabeth Rodriguez, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
Michael Shannon, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life
Marisa Tomei, The Rose Tattoo
Blair Underwood, A Soldier's Play
Michael Urie, Grand Horizons
Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Michael Benjamin Washington, Fires in the Mirror
Portia, Stew
The Drama League also wishes to acknowledge the previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the Award can only be won once in a performer's lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated; however, their exemplary work is recognized and applauded.
Harvey Fierstein, Bella Bella
Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside
Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
