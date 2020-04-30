Breaking News: Drama League Announces 2020 Nominations

The Drama League has announced the 2020 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the much- coveted Distinguished Performance Award. The nominations were announced this evening during The Gratitude Awards by Beetlejuice's Alex Brightman and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer. Voting is open for Drama League members from May 1 - May 22. Award winners will be announced by Gabriel Stelian-Shanks & Bevin Ross via livestream in June. The Drama League Awards Event Chair is Bonnie Comley.

The Drama League announced that the spirit of The Gratitude Awards will live on via a new honorary category for the 87th Annual Drama League Awards starting in 2021 with The Gratitude Award, for a person or organization who has shown fearless support and kindness to the theater community.

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Cambodian Rock Band

Signature Theatre Company Directed by Chay Yew Written by Lauren Yee

Dana H.

Directed by Les Waters Written by Lucas Hnath Vineyard Theatre

Grand Horizons

Directed by Leigh Silverman Written by Bess Wohl

Second Stage/Helen Hayes Theater

The Hot Wing King

Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III Written by Katori Hall

Signature Theatre Company

The Inheritance

Directed by Stephen Daldry Written by Matthew Lopez Barrymore Theatre

The Michaels

Written and Directed by Richard Nelson Public Theater

Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow

Directed by Trip Cullman Written by Halley Feiffer MCC Theater

One in Two

Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb Written by Donja R. Love

The New Group

Sea Wall/A Life

Directed by Carrie Cracknell

Written by Simon Stephens/Nick Payne Hudson Theater

Seared

Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel Written by Theresa Rebeck

MCC Theater

Slave Play

Directed by Robert O'Hara

Written by Jeremy O. Harris

New York Theatre Workshop/John Golden Theatre

Stew

Directed by Colette Robert Written by Zora Howard Page 73

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Girl from the North Country

Directed by Conor McPherson

Book by Conor McPherson, Music and Lyrics by Bob Dylan Belasco Theatre

Jagged Little Pill

Directed by Diane Paulus

Music by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard, Lyrics by Alanis Morissette, Book by Diablo Cody Broadhurst Theatre

Moulin Rouge!

Directed by Alex Timbers

Book by John Logan, Music and Lyrics by Various Artists Al Hirschfeld Theatre

Octet

Directed by Annie Tippe Written by Dave Malloy Signature Theatre Company

The Secret Life of Bees

Directed by Sam Gold

Book by Lynn Nottage, Music by Duncan Sheik, Lyrics by Susan Birkenhead Atlantic Theater Company

Sing Street

Directed by Rebecca Taichman

Book by Enda Walsh, Music and Lyrics by Gary Clark and John Carney New York Theatre Workshop

Six

Directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss Brooks Atkinson Theatre

Soft Power

Directed by Leigh Silverman

Book and Lyrics by David Henry Hwang, Music and Additional Lyrics by Jeanine Tesori Public Theater

A Strange Loop

Directed by Stephen Brackett

Book, Music and Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson Playwrights Horizons

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd

Book by Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Music by Various Artists Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY

Betrayal

Directed by Jamie Lloyd Written by Harold Pinter Jacobs Theatre

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Directed by Leah C. Gardiner Written by Ntozake Shange

Public Theater

Fires in the Mirror

Directed by Saheem Ali

Written by Anna Deavere Smith Signature Theatre Company

Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune

Directed by Arin Arbus Written by Terrence McNally Broadhurst Theatre

Judgment Day

Directed by Richard Jones

Written by Ödön von Horváth, Adapted by Christopher Shinn Park Avenue Armory

Medea

Directed by Simon Stone

Written by Simon Stone after Euripides Brooklyn Academy of Music

Native Son

Directed by Seret Scott

Written by Nambi E. Kelley, based on the novel by Richard Wright The Acting Company

The Rose Tattoo

Directed by Trip Cullman Written by Tennessee Williams Roundabout Theatre Company

A Soldier's Play

Directed by Kenny Leon Written by Charles Fuller Roundabout Theatre Company

The Woman in Black

Directed by Robin Herford

Written by Stephen Mallatratt, based on the novel by Susan Hill The McKittrick Hotel

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

Enter Laughing

Directed by Stuart Ross

Book by Joseph Stein, Music and Lyrics by Stan Daniels York Theatre Company

Little Shop of Horrors

Directed by Michael Mayer

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman, Music by Alan Menken Westside Theatre

Rock of Ages

Directed by Kristin Hanggi

Book by Chris D'Arienzo, Music and Lyrics by Various Artists New World Stages

The Unsinkable Molly Brown

Directed by Kathleen Marshall

Book and New Lyrics by Dick Scanlan, Music and Lyrics by Meredith Willson The Transport Group

West Side Story

Directed by Ivo van Hove

Book by Arthur Laurents, Music by Leonard Bernstein, Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim Broadway Theatre

DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE AWARD

David Acton, The Woman in Black

Jeffrey Bean, Dublin Carol

Ato Blankson-Wood, The Rolling Stone and Slave Play Christian Borle, Little Shop of Horrors

Danielle Brooks, Much Ado About Nothing

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!

Rose Byrne, Medea

Len Cariou, Harry Townsend's Last Stand

Patrice Johnson Chevannes, runboyrun & In Old Age

Liza Colón-Zayas, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Kate del Castillo, the way she spoke

Edmund Donovan, Greater Clements

Raúl Esparza, Seared

Francesca Faridany, The Half-Life of Marie Curie

Halley Feiffer, The Pain of My Belligerence

Danyel Fulton, Broadbend, Arkansas

Annie Golden, Broadway Bounty Hunter

Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Where We Stand

David Alan Grier, A Soldier's Play

Jonathan Groff, Little Shop of Horrors

Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life

Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal

Paul Hilton, The Inheritance

Kathryn Hunter, Timon of Athens

Galen Ryan Kane, Native Son

Brittney Mack, Six

April Matthis, Toni Stone

Susannah Millonzi, The Crucible

Kate Mulgrew, The Half-Life of Marie Curie

Joe Ngo, Cambodian Rock Band

Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.

Brenock O'Connor, Sing Street

Okwui Okpokwasili, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge!

Larry Owens, A Strange Loop

Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill

Chris Perfetti, Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow

Ben Porter, The Woman in Black

Isaac Powell, West Side Story

Jonathan Pryce, The Height of the Storm

Elizabeth Rodriguez, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

Michael Shannon, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life

Marisa Tomei, The Rose Tattoo

Blair Underwood, A Soldier's Play

Michael Urie, Grand Horizons

Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Michael Benjamin Washington, Fires in the Mirror

Portia, Stew

The Drama League also wishes to acknowledge the previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the Award can only be won once in a performer's lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated; however, their exemplary work is recognized and applauded.

Harvey Fierstein, Bella Bella

Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside

Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune





