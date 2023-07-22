Dr. Karen Sloan-Brown Releases Historical Novel THE FORTUNES OF BLUES AND BLESSINGS

Dr. Karen Sloan-Brown, an acclaimed author renowned for her historical fiction novels, has announced the release of her latest masterpiece, The Fortunes of Blues and Blessings.

Step into the rich tapestry of American history as one family's destiny intertwines with the blues of heartbreak and the blessings of joy...

Inspired by the timeless wisdom of Genesis 8:22, "While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night, shall not cease," The Fortunes of Blues and Blessings unfolds as a sweeping historical saga, shedding light on the remarkable odyssey of an exceptional black family in America.

Spanning over a century and encompassing five generations, this enthralling narrative takes root in 1849, tracing the family's origins from Sierra Leone to the rice plantations of Georgia, USA.

At the core of this gripping tale lies Hercules, a young African forcibly enslaved and renamed upon arrival in Charleston. His profound connection with Rachel, a fellow captive, becomes the bedrock of an extraordinary legacy. As their daughter Maia navigates the privileges of life on Bailey Plantation, her path intertwines with the tempestuous backdrop of the Civil War. Seeking refuge, Maia escapes the plantation and finds solace and love on Ossabaw Island in the arms of Aaron, a skilled tradesman yearning for sanctuary.

As the years unfold, the family flourishes and embarks on a journey of resilience and determination, conquering adversity at every turn. Maia embraces her passion for writing, while Aaron pioneers in the construction industry, blazing a trail for others. Their daughter Diana, a gifted singer and member of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, grapples with the complexities of fame and identity. Meanwhile, Maia's grief for lost children and Aaron's burning desire to empower his people shape the destinies of their descendants.

Amidst the fortunes and misfortunes they encounter, this extraordinary family bears witness to the profound influence of chance and choice in their lives. Combining the profound depth of "Roots" with the captivating journey of "Forrest Gump," this spellbinding narrative introduces readers to real-life black individuals who have indelibly impacted African-American history.

Prepare to be immersed in a world where the extraordinary becomes ordinary, where the struggles and triumphs of one family mirror the collective experience of a resilient community.

About the Author:

Dr. Karen Sloan-Brown, a native of Philadelphia, is a prolific author celebrated for her numerous historical fiction novels, including the critically acclaimed two-part series, The Fortunes of Blues and Blessings, and the Tribe of Levi series. Her passion lies in connecting readers with the rich tapestry of African American history interwoven into her books, a history that stretches from the rugged landscapes of Africa to the shores of the United States and beyond.

Dr. Sloan-Brown's writing traverses multiple genres, including nonfiction black history, political commentary, and over a dozen novels. Previously engaged in biomedical research, she currently shares her knowledge as a high school chemistry teacher. Residing in Nashville, Tennessee, she lives with her husband and family. Dr. Sloan-Brown welcomes media interviews and can be contacted via email. For more information, please visit her websites: brownreflections.com and karensloanbrown.com.

