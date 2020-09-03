Downtown Urban Arts Festival Is Accepting Plays For 2021 Season
The submission deadline is Monday, November 9, 2020.
Downtown Urban Arts Festival (DUAF) is currently accepting PLAY SUBMISSIONS for its 19th annual season!
DUAF will accept 16 theatrical works (plays, musicals and solo works) that reflect urban life and with running times up to 70 minutes. Each work is performed only once during the festival. There will be a $1,000 award in the category of Best Play, Best Short, and Audience. There is no submission fee and each playwright will receive a $500 monetary stipend as well as other supportive services to assist in developing the play for the stage.
SUBMISSION DETAILS:
1. Playwright's bio with contact info- name, address, phone # and email
2. Photo of playwright
3. Synopsis of theatrical work
4. Complete script of theatrical work
5. Estimated running time of work
6. Actor/director/crew bios, if available
7. Description of stage set (if any) and production needs (i.e. sound and lighting)
The submission deadline is Monday, November 9, 2020. The program is subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please submit to coordinator@duafnyc.com. For more info about DUAF, visit: duafnyc.com.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Watch Chadwick Boseman Perform With Christopher Jackson in a Workshop of Tupac Musical HOLLER IF YA HEAR ME
Kenny Leon took to twitter to share footage of Chadwick Boseman performing in a workshop of the Tupac musical Holler If Ya Hear Me. Boseman performs w...
Voting Now Open for Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
We've received hundreds of submissions and now it's time to vote for your favorite contestants!...
Photo: Ryan Murphy Shares Behind the Scenes Peek of THE PROM Film
The Prom must go on! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Prom is still on track to be released late...
Broadway Performers Create Times Square Project, Bringing Dance, Energy and Creativity to Times Square
ABC7 has reported on a group of Broadway performers who have safely come together to bring movement and uplifting energy back to Times Square. The Tim...
1,500 Buildings Will Be Lit Red on September 1 as a Call to Congress to Pass the RESTART Act
1,500 venues across the country will light their buildings red tomorrow, September 1, as a call to congress to pass the RESTART Act, offering economic...
Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, Harvey Fierstein and More From HAIRSPRAY Complete Casting for MCC Theater's MISCAST20
MCC Theater announced today that members of the original Broadway cast of Hairspray will reunite for Miscast20. The gala will take place Sunday, Septe...