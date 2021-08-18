Don't miss George M. Cohan Tonight, an Abridged Performance on Screen!

Take a trip through musical theatre history in this upbeat one-man journey through the life, music, and artistry of George M. Cohan. This Performance on Screen is a dazzling showcase that reveals the essence of the man, his music, and the era of show business he helped shape. Taking a look at the ride of Cohan's life, we learn he definitely meant it when he said "Give My Regards To Broadway."

Running now through August 29, reservations are free but required to access this digital event. A donation of $25 is suggested for those who can afford to give.

