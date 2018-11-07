Don't Throw Away Your Shot! How to Get Tickets to HAMILTON in Puerto Rico

Lin-Manuel Miranda is returning to his lead role as Alexander Hamilton for 24 performances only when he brings Hamilton to Puerto Rico January 8-27, 2019. This is the first, and only, scheduled time he will return to the role since leaving the original Broadway cast in 2016.

HAMILTON Puerto Rico tickets will go on sale to the public November 10, but you can get tickets NOW through BroadwayWorld partner Charitybuzz. Not only can you secure your tickets early, you'll also get the best seats and even get a chance to meet Lin-Manuel Miranda - all while benefiting the Flamboyan Arts Fund to revitalize the arts on the island.

Here's how to get your Hamilton Puerto Rico tickets now:

Up for auction to benefit the Flamboyan Arts Fund are four VIP tickets to Hamilton in Puerto Rico for the Sunday matinee on Jan. 20, 2019 (MLK Weekend), plus a meet-and-greet with Lin-Manuel Miranda: Charitybuzz.com/HamiltonPR. This experience also includes a framed, signed photo of the winner with Lin-Manuel. The pack of four tickets is perfect for a family or group of friends, especially over the holiday weekend. The auction closes on November 9, at 3:07pm ET.

Charitybuzz is offering exclusive VIP packages - with the best seating available - for select performances, including the celebrity-studded Opening and Closing performances. VIP packages start at a donation of $10,000 per person and include prime Center Orchestra seating and post-show reception curated by Chef José Andrés with Chef Mario Pagan & World Central Kitchen's #ChefsForPuertoRico. Some packages also include the opportunity to meet Lin-Manuel Miranda following the performance. Travel and accommodations are not included, but can be arranged through preferred partners. For details, contact Layla Townsend: laya@charitybuzz.com.

