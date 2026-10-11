Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Takes The Field With Derek Klena And The Savannah Bananas

They can sing and they can throw!

On Saturday, October 10th the national touring cast of Disney's Beauty and the Beast joined Derek Klena on the field at National's Park in Washington DC for a performance of "Be Our Guest" at the Banana Bowl - the culminating game of the Banana Ball season. Check out the video!

The cast was joined by numerous members from all the teams in the Banana Ball league as they jazz squared their way through the baseball diamond, concluding with a kick line along the first and third base lines to a sold out stadium.

Representing the Beauty and the Beast cast was Danny Gardner as Lumiere and Kyra Belle Johnson as Belle, with featured ensemble members.

Now in its second year, Beauty and the Beast has set box office and attendance records in cities from Madison, WI to Atlanta, GA. The tour plays in 32 cities in the 2026-27 season.

The tour stars Kyra Belle Johnson as Belle and Fergie L. Philippe as the Beast, along with Stephen Mark Lukas as Gaston, Danny Gardner as Lumiere, Christina Rose Hall as Mrs. Potts, Javier Ignacio as Cogsworth, Harry Francis as Lefou, Aaron Kaburick as Maurice, Jillian Butler as Madame, Cameron Monroe Thomas as Babette, and Levi Blaise Coleman and Kanoa Edgar alternating as Chip.

The Ensemble includes Vinny Andaloro, Kolten Bell, Benjamin Cheng, Spencer Dean, Julian Marcus De Guzman, Michael Dikegoros, Leigh-Ann Esty, Masumi Iwai, Emily Larger, Lena Matthews, Caleb McArthur, Melaina Rairamo, Ellen Roberts, Grace Marie Rusnica, Ben Sears, Michael Seltzer, Jasmine Pearl Villaroel and Kate Wesler.

Based on the 1991 Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Beauty and the Beast premiered on Broadway in 1994 and still ranks as one of the longest-running shows in the industry’s history. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning for Best Costume Design, Beauty remains one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time. The title’s visibility and success have expanded globally with productions of the stage show and the smash Oscar-nominated 2017 live-action film, which grossed over $1B worldwide.

About The Savannah Bananas

The Savannah Bananas are a song-and-dance spots team that plays "Banana Ball", a fast and entertaining take on the game of baseball. The players perform choreographed dances every game, including songs from Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, and more.

Every game includes the "3-2-2", which stands for third inning, second batter, second pitch. These are unique in-game pre-pitch dances that have combined together for over hundreds of millions of views on TikTok.

The team is also known for its iconic walk-ups, where Bananas may be escorted to the plate by your favorite music artists, make a dramatic entrance drenched in rain or recreating the latest TikTok dances. Additionally, the team has special scoring celebrations, which include running through the crowd to performing fully choreographed dances.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 20 Days 06 Hrs 30 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me