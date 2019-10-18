Disney+ Renews HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Ahead of Its Debut

Disney+ has renewed the highly anticipated music-filled, comedic series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" ahead of its debut on Disney+ TUESDAY, NOV. 12. Production on season two will resume early next year in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Inspired by the Pop culture sensation "High School Musical," the series was created and is executive produced by Tim Federle, a screenwriter, novelist, librettist and self-described "musical theatre kid" whose credits include the Golden Globe® and Academy Award®-nominated "Ferdinand."

Starring is Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee', Frankie A. Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders.

As announced previously, the first episode will be televised across three networks, ABC, Disney Channel and Freeform, on one night, FRIDAY, NOV. 8 (8:00 p.m. EST/PST), leading up to the Disney+ launch on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The second episode will premiere Friday, Nov. 15, on Disney+, with new episodes premiering on the streaming service every Friday.

"We are incredibly excited to bring the next chapter of 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' to Disney+. Tim and this talented cast have delivered a first season that is uplifting, funny, touching and relatable across generations. We are confident that the world, like us, will want much more of these characters, incredible songs and moments of joy," said Ricky Strauss, president, Content & Marketing, Disney+.

Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, said, "We challenged Executive Producer Tim Federle to re-imagine the world of 'High School Musical' for a contemporary audience. At every turn, Tim has delivered a show that's imaginative, layered, optimistic and heartfelt, one that remains reverential to the original 'High School Musical' premise while carving out its own identity with new characters, new relationships and both new and familiar songs." He continued, "We're thrilled to have the encouragement and support for a second season from our platform partners at Disney+."

The series is set at East High School, the setting and filming location of the original movies. It introduces members of the drama club and their faculty advisors as they work their way to opening night of their school's first-ever production of "High School Musical: The Musical." Show-mances blossom, old friendships are tested while new ones are made, rivalries flare, and lives are changed forever as these students discover the transformative power that only high school theater can provide.

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" was created and is executive produced by Golden Globe and Academy Award-nominee Tim Federle ("Ferdinand") who also wrote the first episode. The first episode was directed by Tamra Davis. Oliver Goldstick, Tamra Davis and Emmy® Award-winning "High School Musical" executive producers Bill Borden and Barry Rosenbush also serve as executive producers of the first episode.

