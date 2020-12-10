Disney Confirms SISTER ACT 3 is in Development, Film Set to Premiere on Disney Plus

Disney confirmed that the third installment of the Sister Act franchise is in development on their Investor Day 2020 presentation.

Whoopi Goldberg is set to return as star and producer with Tyler Perry set to produce. The film will premiere on Disney Plus.

Sister Act 3 is in development! ? @WhoopiGoldberg returns to star and produce, with @TylerPerry as producer as well. Sister Act 3 will premiere on @DisneyPlus. - Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

The 1992 film from Disney's Touchstone Pictures also starred Maggie Smith and Harvey Keitel and earned $232 million worldwide. The film inspired the musical adaptation that followed the fallen showgirl, Deloris Van Cartier, as she unexpectedly finds sisterhood and redemption when forced to take refuge in a convent. The musical was nominated for 5 TONY AWARDS and 5 Drama Desk Awards and starred Patina Miller.