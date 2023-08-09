Disney Channel 40th Anniversary Celebration and NBC Sunday Night Football Are Coming to The Paley Museum

Learn more about the upcoming events here!

Aug. 09, 2023

The Paley Center for Media kicks into high gear this August with the first announcement of the much-anticipated lineup at The Paley Museum, located at 25 West 52 Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. First up this month is a family fun day with Disney Channel's End of Summer Celebration on Saturday, August 26 and Disney Channel screenings starting Wednesday, August 9 in Paley's theaters. Football takes center stage Thursday, September 28 at 6:30 pm with an exclusive PaleyLive presentation of Prime-Time Champions: An Evening with NBC Sunday Night Football moderated by Co-anchor NBC News' TODAY  Savannah Guthrie. For ticket information, please visit the Paley Center website. Memberships are available for early access to Paley's signature media, sports, gaming, and entertainment events this fall.

In honor of Disney Channel's 40th anniversary, the Disney magic descends on Paley on Saturday, August 26 with Disney Channel's End of Summer Celebration featuring fun-filled activities for children of all ages at The Paley Museum in Midtown Manhattan, including a chance to meet Bluey and Bingo, watch your favorite Disney Channel programs on the big screen, create lasting memories in the Disney photo booth, and exciting giveaways for the first to arrive. The one-of-a-kind, interactive celebration will highlight the popular current series Big City Greens, Bluey, Bunk'd, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Kiff, SuperKitties, and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder from Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney+. In anticipation of the big day, The Paley Museum will offer screenings of classic Disney Channel shows and original movies beginning August 9 in Paley theaters. Refer here for listing information.  

The titans of football take over PaleyLive Thursday, September 28 at 6:30 pm with an exclusive presentation of Prime-Time Champions: An Evening with NBC Sunday Night Football moderated by

Savannah Guthrie, Co-anchor of TODAY and NBC News Chief Legal Correspondent; and, featuring Play-by-Play Announcer Mike Tirico, Coordinating Producer Rob Hyland, Director Drew Esocoff, Analyst Cris Collinsworth, and Sideline Reporter Melissa Stark. NBC Sports' prominent commentators and producers will discuss the evolution of Prime-Time from its debut in 2006, analyze the most compelling storylines of the new NFL season, including that weekend's Sunday night matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets hosting Patrick Mahomes and 2022 Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Admission

Tickets for admission to The Paley Museum are free for Members; $20 for nonmembers; $16 for students, teachers, seniors, veterans, and first responders; free for children 12 and under; Corporate Members receive free admission for their employees and a guest when they present their current employee ID upon entrance. Advance ticket reservations can be made at paleycenter.org and are encouraged but not required. All proceeds support The Paley Center for Media's mission. 

Membership

The Paley Center's Membership offers free admission to The Paley Museum in New York City; advance and discounted tickets to once-in-a-lifetime experiences, including PALEYFEST and PALEYLIVE conversations with celebrities; VIP invitations; access to the Paley Archive with an international collection of more than 160,000 television and radio programs across genres; access to the PaleyGX Gaming Studio and VR Experience; and more. For more information about Paley Membership, visit paleycenter.org/membership



