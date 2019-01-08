Director Rob Marshall Thinks HAMILTON Would Make 'A Spectacular Film'

Jan. 8, 2019  

During an interview with Deadline, "Mary Poppins Returns" director Rob Marshall spoke about his working relationship with the films co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Marshall told Deadline how he saw "Hamilton" off-Broadway. "And I loved that I've seen it there at the creation of it. I saw it right at the beginning," Marshall explains, "When I saw Lin in it, I just thought ... You know, everyone else was talking about him as the creator of it, but I also saw him as an actor. I thought, "Oh, he's so special." I think one of the reasons he wanted to do this film was because he thought, "Well, I can work just as an actor."

When asked if Marshall thought if "Hamilton" would work in the cinema, he said, "Well, I'd love to work with Lin anytime, anywhere. I think Hamilton would make a spectacular film. But it's very important when you approach something like that that has a high concept that you actually embrace in a very special way. You can't just launch in and say, "Here we are!"'

He goes on to discuss, Chicago, the Oscar-winning musical film he directed in 2002, "With Chicago, it's a perfect example of a concept musical on stage. A musical that was created as a musical vaudeville, so it was very theatrical. So, you can't just do it. It took a while to create this idea and try and integrate it. I always can tell when someone says, "Well, it's just a musical, so there are no rules," that they don't get it. It's the opposite."

