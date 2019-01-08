Director Rob Marshall Thinks HAMILTON Would Make 'A Spectacular Film'

During an interview with Deadline, "Mary Poppins Returns" director Rob Marshall spoke about his working relationship with the films co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Marshall told Deadline how he saw "Hamilton" off-Broadway. "And I loved that I've seen it there at the creation of it. I saw it right at the beginning," Marshall explains, "When I saw Lin in it, I just thought ... You know, everyone else was talking about him as the creator of it, but I also saw him as an actor. I thought, "Oh, he's so special." I think one of the reasons he wanted to do this film was because he thought, "Well, I can work just as an actor."

When asked if Marshall thought if "Hamilton" would work in the cinema, he said, "Well, I'd love to work with Lin anytime, anywhere. I think Hamilton would make a spectacular film. But it's very important when you approach something like that that has a high concept that you actually embrace in a very special way. You can't just launch in and say, "Here we are!"'

He goes on to discuss, Chicago, the Oscar-winning musical film he directed in 2002, "With Chicago, it's a perfect example of a concept musical on stage. A musical that was created as a musical vaudeville, so it was very theatrical. So, you can't just do it. It took a while to create this idea and try and integrate it. I always can tell when someone says, "Well, it's just a musical, so there are no rules," that they don't get it. It's the opposite."

Read the full interview on Deadline.

Related Articles