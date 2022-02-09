Dionne Warwick, Patricia Clarkson, Bridget Everett, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and More at 92Y in February

92Y's February schedule will feature Dionne Warwick, Patricia Clarkson, Bridget Everett, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and more.

Check out the full schedule below!

** Online **



SUNDANCETV'S STATE OF THE UNION:

Advance Screening and Brendan Gleeson, Patricia Clarkson, Esco Jouléy in Conversation with

Caryn James

Thu, Feb 10, 6:30 pm ET, FREE

Join the stars of SundanceTV's Emmy® Award-winning short-form series State of the Union - Brendan Gleeson, Patricia Clarkson, and Esco Jouléy - for a conversation with Caryn James about the new second season of the acclaimed anthology series. Written by novelist and screenwriter Nick Hornby and directed by Stephen Frears (High Fidelity), State of the Union is a hilarious, humane, and refreshingly frank exploration of marriage, sex, and aging, anchored by a stellar cast. Hear Gleeson, Clarkson, and Jouléy discuss the making of the second season, how they developed their impeccable onscreen chemistry, stories from behind the scenes, and more.



***In Person & Online***



HBO's SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE

SCREENING AND CONVERSATION WITH THE STARS AND CREATORS

Bridget Everett, Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Jeff Hiller and Murray Hill with Vogue's Keaton Bell

Thu, Feb 10, 8 pm ET, from $20

Note: Online tickets for the Talk only

Join the stars and creators of the new HBO comedy series Somebody Somewhere - star, executive producer, comedian and singer Bridget Everett, co-creators and executive producers Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen (writers from HBO's High Maintenance), and actors and comedians Jeff Hiller and Murray Hill - for a special screening followed by a conversation on their new series. Somebody Somewhere tells the poignant and hilarious "coming of middle age" story of Sam (brilliantly played by Everett), a true Kansan on the surface who is struggling to fit the hometown mold and grappling with loss and acceptance. Singing is Sam's saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders (Jeff Hiller and Murray Hill) who don't fit in but don't give up, showing that finding your people - and finding your voice - is possible. Hear Everett, Bos, Thureen, Hiller and Hill discuss the show's inspiration and genesis, making a comedy with musical performances, stories from behind the scenes, and more.



***Online***



BBC AMERICA's KILLING EVE

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer in Conversation with Vanity Fair's Joy Press

Thu, Feb 24, 7pm ET, FREE

Join Golden Globe® winner Sandra Oh and Emmy® Award winner Jodie Comer in conversation about the fourth and final season of their acclaimed hit show Killing Eve. Brilliantly deconstructing and breathing new life into the international spy thriller for the 21st century, Killing Eve is as wickedly fun as it is smart - a cat-and-mouse game between a foreign intelligence officer and a volatile assassin anchored by gripping and often hilarious performances by Oh and Comer. Hear them discuss their remarkable performances - how they established themselves in their roles, the arc of the series, surprises from the final season, stories from behind the scenes, and more.



***Online***



DIONNE WARWICK AND DAMON ELLIOTT IN CONVERSATION WITH SYMONE SANDERS



Mon, Feb 28, 7 pm, $20

Join Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award-winning singer Dionne Warwick and record producer (and Warwick's son) Damon Elliott on her life in music and late-career renaissance with MSNBC's Symone Sanders. For over six decades, selling more than 100 million records and recording some of the biggest hits of her era, Dionne Warwick has been a defining singer of our time - and in recent years, her hilarious and whip-smart Twitter presence has made her a pop culture icon for a younger generation. Hear her and Elliott discuss her remarkable career, the joy of making music together, their new single "Power in the Name," Warwick's recent cameo on SNL, stories from the studio, and much more.



***Online***



Cabaret Conversations with Michael Kirk Lane

ADAM FELDMAN

Mon, Feb 28, 7 pm, $20

Adam Feldman is the Theater and Dance Editor and chief theater critic for Time Out New York, where he has been a staff writer since 2003. He covers Broadway, Off Broadway and Off-Off Broadway theater, as well as cabaret and dance shows and other events of interest in New York City. He is the President of the New York Drama Critics' Circle, a position he has held since 2005.