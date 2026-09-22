THE OUTSIDERS Unveils New Broadway Cast Members

The Outsiders has revealed cast updates for the Broadway production at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Original cast member Daryl Tofa plays his final performance as 'Two-Bit' on Sunday, October 11, with current company member Derek Jordan Taylor taking over the role and Joah Ditto joining the cast as a full-time swing on Tuesday, October 13.

Original cast member Victor Carrillo Tracey also plays his final performance as 'Paul' on Sunday, October 11, with Jackson Reagin, who currently plays the role on tour, making his Broadway debut as 'Paul' on Friday, October 23.

Current cast member SeQuoiia will be taking a leave of absence to appear in the New York City Center production of In the Heights. During this time, Daryl Tofa returns to the production to play 'Dallas Winston' from Saturday, October 24 through Sunday, November 15, which marks Tofa's final performance with The Outsiders.

ABOUT The Outsiders

The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of 'outsiders' battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still 'lots of good in the world.'

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