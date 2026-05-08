Rachel Zegler-Led EVITA Will Release Full Cast Album on Vinyl and Digital; Listen to 'Rainbow Tour'
It was recently announced that the production will transfer to Broadway in Spring 2027.
The Rachel Zegler-led production of Evita will release a full cast recording in August 2026 as a triple vinyl and digital album, with pre-orders available now.
Evita: The Full Album is available to pre-order here. To mark the release, a new single 'Rainbow Tour' has been released on all digital platforms. Listen below!
Jamie Lloyd's West End production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita played a sold-out run at The London Palladium last summer and has recently announced it will transfer to Broadway in Spring 2027.
Now, fans of the show or those who couldn't make its 12-week limited run in London are able to listen to the full album when it's released in August 2026, with pre-orders available now. Recorded at The London Palladium in July 2025, the full album includes Rachel Zegler as Eva Perón, Diego Andres Rodriguez as Che, James Olivas as Juan Perón, Aaron Lee Lambert as Agustín Magaldi, Bella Brown as The Mistress and the entire London ensemble.
Evita features an iconic score including Don't Cry For Me Argentina, Oh What A Circus, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, and the Oscar-winning You Must Love Me. Fuelled by ambition and passion, Eva Perón rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A symbol of hope to many Argentines, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation's heart and divided its soul.
The album is released through The Other Songs label. The sold-out run at The London Palladium was produced by Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals and Jamie Lloyd for The Jamie Lloyd Company.
Evita: The Full Album Tracklist
DISC 01
Requiem
Oh What a Circus
On This Night of a Thousand Stars
Eva Beware of The City
Buenos Aires
Goodnight and Thank You
The Art of the Possible
Charity Concert
I'd Be Surprisingly Good for You
DISC 02
Hello and Goodbye
Another Suitcase in Another Hall
Peron's Latest Flame
Dice Are Rolling (Part 1)
A New Argentina
On The Balcony of the Casa Rosada (Part 1)
Don't Cry For Me Argentina
On The Balcony of the Casa Rosada (Part 2)
High Flying, Adored
Rainbow High
Rainbow Tour
DISC 03
The Actress Hasn't Learned the Lines (You'd Like to Hear)
And the Money Kept Rolling In (And Out)
Santa Evita
Waltz for Eva and Che
She is a Diamond
Dice Are Rolling (Part 2)
You Must Love Me
Eva's Final Broadcast
Montage
Lament
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