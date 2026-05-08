Rachel Zegler-Led EVITA Will Release Full Cast Album on Vinyl and Digital; Listen to 'Rainbow Tour'

The Rachel Zegler-led production of Evita will release a full cast recording in August 2026 as a triple vinyl and digital album, with pre-orders available now.

Evita: The Full Album is available to pre-order here. To mark the release, a new single 'Rainbow Tour' has been released on all digital platforms. Listen below!

Jamie Lloyd's West End production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita played a sold-out run at The London Palladium last summer and has recently announced it will transfer to Broadway in Spring 2027.

Now, fans of the show or those who couldn't make its 12-week limited run in London are able to listen to the full album when it's released in August 2026, with pre-orders available now. Recorded at The London Palladium in July 2025, the full album includes Rachel Zegler as Eva Perón, Diego Andres Rodriguez as Che, James Olivas as Juan Perón, Aaron Lee Lambert as Agustín Magaldi, Bella Brown as The Mistress and the entire London ensemble.

Evita features an iconic score including Don't Cry For Me Argentina, Oh What A Circus, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, and the Oscar-winning You Must Love Me. Fuelled by ambition and passion, Eva Perón rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A symbol of hope to many Argentines, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation's heart and divided its soul.

The album is released through The Other Songs label. The sold-out run at The London Palladium was produced by Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals and Jamie Lloyd for The Jamie Lloyd Company.

Evita: The Full Album Tracklist

DISC 01

Requiem

Oh What a Circus

On This Night of a Thousand Stars

Eva Beware of The City

Buenos Aires

Goodnight and Thank You

The Art of the Possible

Charity Concert

I'd Be Surprisingly Good for You

DISC 02

Hello and Goodbye

Another Suitcase in Another Hall

Peron's Latest Flame

Dice Are Rolling (Part 1)

A New Argentina

On The Balcony of the Casa Rosada (Part 1)

Don't Cry For Me Argentina

On The Balcony of the Casa Rosada (Part 2)

High Flying, Adored

Rainbow High

Rainbow Tour

DISC 03

The Actress Hasn't Learned the Lines (You'd Like to Hear)

And the Money Kept Rolling In (And Out)

Santa Evita

Waltz for Eva and Che

She is a Diamond

Dice Are Rolling (Part 2)

You Must Love Me

Eva's Final Broadcast

Montage

Lament

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming