Derek Klena to Join Rob Morean and Jarvis Derrell on BACKSTAGE TEA This Monday

This Monday, Broadway superstar Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill, Dogfight, Wicked) joins Rob Morean (Torch Song) and Jarvis Derrell (VH1) as they take over Motel23 for their weekly Broadway residency series, Backstage Tea at Motel23. For reservations, email backstagetea@motel23nyc.com

Enjoy chilled cocktails, delicious food, and a show hosted by Jarvis and Rob, featuring some of Broadway's biggest names. Come dressed to impress and prepare to see some of your favorite stars back on stage and hotter than ever for a night of singing, dancing, shade, and most importantly, all the tea.

Over the last month, Morean and Derrell have taken Chelsea by storm, bringing all the razzle dazzle of Broadway to Motel23. "We wanted to create a safe space for people to come and sing, laugh, and forget their worries by shamelessly indulging in their love of Broadway. New York is experiencing a cultural renaissance. We knew that this was something that was missing before the lockdown, and that is needed now more than ever" says Morean. "You never know what to expect when you come to Backstage Tea," says Derrell with a grin. "Every time we take that stage, it is a different show with new music, new guests, crazy vocals, plenty of laughs and all the tea." When asked what Rob hoped people would take from their experience at Motel23, Morean responded: "I just hope we are able to make people smile, remind them that art heals, and spread as much love as possible."

Last seen on Broadway in Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, Rob Morean has appeared on TV in Black Lighting and The Flight Attendant, and has produced and creatively directed various immersive and experiential projects in New York City and Miami. He's been seen internationally in commercials for Volkswagen, Chevrolet, and more, and has worked on campaigns for brands such as Daniel Wellington and FitBod. Following his successful battle against Stage 2 Hodgkins Lymphoma, his work in philanthropy to find a cure for blood cancers has featured performances by Mathew Morrison, Max von Essen, Elizabeth Stanley, Caissie Levy, John Riddle, Michael Urie and more, and has raised over $60,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Along with working closely with the New York and National Chapters of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Rob recently joined the Emerging Leadership Council of the Ali Forney Center in New York.

Most notably known for their hit series on VHI1, "Jarvis in the Elevator," Jarvis Derrell has dominated social media with their hit instagram handle "@shehashadit." A staple in New York nightlife, Jarvis has also been seen performing on tours across the country, and in dozens of venues in New York City. Before the pandemic, Jarvis collaborated with Drag Superstars Jan Sport, Kizha Carr, and Jackie Cox and created the "Sunday Service" brunch at Therapy, which performed to a completely sold out run. Jarvis has hosted various shows in Manhattan and has also been a featured writer for MTV Style.

Motel23 is located at 161 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10011. Backstage Tea at Motel23 is produced by Rob Morean and features Mark T. Evans as the music director and accompanist, and Steven Scarduzio as the production manager and lighting director.