Decadent Hues Drape Creatively Expansive Duo MLau's New Single, “Blue Boy - Babylon Girl”

Draped in evocatively erotic and decadent hues, creatively expansive and sonically immersive duo and Rome, Italy's mLau lifts the veil on their new single and video "Blue Boy - Babylon Girl".

Fresh from the long-time friends' breakthrough debut EP, Locked In, the song reveals the story of a tormented, convulsive love destined to touch the purity of feelings only when the sacrifice of innocence marks truth and beauty's poetic intertwining.

The voice, lyrics, and melodies of co-fronts Maria Laura Ronzoni teamed with Massimo Marraccini's rhythmic and harmonic textures summon a creative response to the profound sense of restlessness, frustration, and claustrophobic isolation, they say.

"It's a way out of the tangle of an existential condition that sees us human beings as fragile and astonished witnesses of a surreal reality in which we find ourselves alone, but inexorably linked to each other and locked up...

"Or, more precisely - locked in."

Citing direct reference to their five-track offering released earlier this year, Locked In arrived after the publication of their premiere singles, "No One Around" and "A Queen With No Head." It also features "Pinstripe Suit" and, as the only non-original song on the release, an elegant, minimal, and highly personal electro-folk interpretation of one of Bob Dylan's poetic masterpieces in "Just Like Tom Thumb's Blues."