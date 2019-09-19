Deborah Lee Fong To Appear As Part Of The Urban World Film Festival Live Screenplay Reading
It was announced today that renowned Actress and Dancer Deborah Lee Fong will be appearing as Agnes in the production of "Secret Santa" during the Live Screenplay Readings as part of this year's Urban World Film Festival.
The event, presented by BET and in partnership with the Writers Guild of America East, is on the second day of the Festival, Friday September 20th from 11am - 1pm at The Paramount Screening Room in the Viacom Building, located at 1515 Broadway, 3rd floor, New York, NY 10036. Learn more at www.urbanworld.org
Known for her starring and supporting roles in "Footsteps" and "Footsteps 2" on PBS, the film "You and Your Decisions", and countless national Theater productions, the energetic bilingual Panamanian American performer has been acting and dancing in theater/television for over 30 years. Versatile and engaging, she can seemingly play any character and also specializes in Salsa and pole dancing. Deborah is thrilled to be involved in this year's festival as Agnes in "Secret Santa".
The Urbanworld Film Festival, founded in 1997 by Stacy Spikes, is one of the largest internationally competitive festivals of its kind. Each year, they curate a slate of films representing the broadest lens of diversity across stories, characters, themes, and cultures. Urbanworld is a five-day festival, anchored in film, showcasing narrative and documentary features, short films, spotlight screenings and conversations, and live staged screenplay readings.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
TROIKA Entertainment announced today the tour cities and casting for the 2019-20 North American tour of the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of THE... (read more)
Renée Fleming Will Lead a North American Tour of THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
Renée Fleming will reprise her starring turn in The Light in the Piazza in the United States this fall. Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas' six-time Tony Aw... (read more)
Lady Gaga Rumored to Be Considering Role in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Film
Lady Gaga is surely a woman of many talents ranging from pop superstar to screen icon. With the success of her roles on American Horror Story and in A... (read more)
Kristin Chenoweth Will Bring FOR THE GIRLS Solo Show to Broadway This Fall!
Kristin Chenoweth will return to the Broadway stage in a live concert celebrating the release of her new album FOR THE GIRLS (Concord Records, produce... (read more)
DVR Alert: Broadway's NEWSIES To Premiere On Freeform Tomorrow!
Newsies: The Broadway Musical is set to premiere on Freeform tomorrow morning!... (read more)
A BRONX TALE National Tour Announces Full Casting and Dates
Full casting has been announced for the 2019a?"2020 North American Tour of A BRONX TALE. Completing the cast is Martin Bonventre, Hallie Brevetti, Lau... (read more)