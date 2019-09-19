Deborah Lee Fong To Appear As Part Of The Urban World Film Festival Live Screenplay Reading

It was announced today that renowned Actress and Dancer Deborah Lee Fong will be appearing as Agnes in the production of "Secret Santa" during the Live Screenplay Readings as part of this year's Urban World Film Festival.

The event, presented by BET and in partnership with the Writers Guild of America East, is on the second day of the Festival, Friday September 20th from 11am - 1pm at The Paramount Screening Room in the Viacom Building, located at 1515 Broadway, 3rd floor, New York, NY 10036. Learn more at www.urbanworld.org

Known for her starring and supporting roles in "Footsteps" and "Footsteps 2" on PBS, the film "You and Your Decisions", and countless national Theater productions, the energetic bilingual Panamanian American performer has been acting and dancing in theater/television for over 30 years. Versatile and engaging, she can seemingly play any character and also specializes in Salsa and pole dancing. Deborah is thrilled to be involved in this year's festival as Agnes in "Secret Santa".

The Urbanworld Film Festival, founded in 1997 by Stacy Spikes, is one of the largest internationally competitive festivals of its kind. Each year, they curate a slate of films representing the broadest lens of diversity across stories, characters, themes, and cultures. Urbanworld is a five-day festival, anchored in film, showcasing narrative and documentary features, short films, spotlight screenings and conversations, and live staged screenplay readings.





