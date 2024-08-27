Deborah Grace Winer Releases FLASH FORCE! Podcast Featuring Broadway Alums

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Deborah Grace Winer has recently released the first two episodes of her new scripted comedy podcast, which features an array of Broadway performers.

FLASH FORCE! Middle-Aged Women Superheroes Save Democracy follows five Broadway women in the 12th year of their Helplessness Therapy group. After a mysterious accident occurs in the Columbia University physics lab next door, the women, led by their octogenarian therapist, Frieda, must learn to use their new superpowers to battle the evil organization, ORWELL, which intends to destroy Democracy worldwide.

The cast features the "All-Star Broadway Repertory Company" including Lucie Arnaz (Pippin), Judy Blazer (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Donna Lynne Champlin (Billy Elliot), Jason Graae (Falsettos), Kevin Isola (Brooklyn Boy), Kecia Lewis (Hell's Kitchen), Nancy Opel (Into the Woods), Linda Purl (The Adventures of Tom Sawyer), Emily Skinner (Suffs), and Karen Ziemba (Contact).

Directed by Mark Waldrop, FLASH FORCE! features music composed by Nathan Scalzone (who also serves as a sound designer) along with April Tucker as editor and sound designer as well. Winer is both the creator and writer of the project. FLASH FORCE! Middle-Aged Women Superheroes Save Democracy is available to stream on all platforms HERE.