DeGarmo Dance Salon With Gina Bonati & Ara Fitzgerald Opens May 2

Mark DeGarmo Dance continues its annual Salon Performance Series 2019 with this May 2nd performance of works in progress by choreographers Gina Bonati and Ara Fitzgerald at 7 PM in the Mark DeGarmo Dance Studio 310 at the Clemente Soto Velez Cultural and Educational Center at 107 Suffolk Street on NYC's Lower East Side. Founded in 2010, the MDD's Salon Performance Series celebrates its 9th season.

The Series provides a unique opportunity to view and engage with original performing arts and dance works-in-progress of DeGarmo and colleagues. Its facilitated audience response approach is a unique way for the public to actively participate in the creation of a new work. The season's events feature presentations of diverse transcultural transdisciplinary works-in-progress representing a wide range of creative work by New York artists.

On the May 2nd event, Gina Bonati presents "Firefull," examing the curious issues of the dancer's hand - the outward rotating wrist akin to the heel of the dancer. In Ara Fitzgerald's "An Erect Peace," the ghost of P.T. Barnum returns as an addition to the ephemeral circus of "Watch the Bullies Dance," in which P.T., upset that heaven is a no smoking zone, returns to earth.

Last event on the Series: June 6 - Callie Hatchett & Can Wang. Each evening will also include work by DeGarmo.

Founded in 1987, Mark DeGarmo Dance is a leading nonprofit organization that educates underserved New York City communities and children; creates, performs, and disseminates original artistic work; and builds intercultural community through dance arts.



About the Founder Founder/Executive and Artistic Director Mark DeGarmo, Ph.D. is an award-winning, internationally recognized choreographer, performer, and educator with a passion for intercultural community-building. New York press and audiences have heralded his work as "mesmerizing" and "fearless" and DeGarmo as a "gladiator in various arenas."







