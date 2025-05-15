David Rockwell Designed $50 Million Magic Theater to Open in Chicago in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago’s Magnificent Mile is set to gain a major new cultural attraction. Glen Tullman, a local healthcare entrepreneur, is investing $50 million to open The Hand & The Eye, a new live entertainment venue dedicated to the art of magic. The venue will be located at 100 E. Ontario Street in the historic McCormick Mansion, formerly home to Lawry’s Prime Rib.

“This is not some six-month pop-up thing. This is a once-in-a-generation project,” Tullman said during a tour of the space, which is currently under construction. The venue is scheduled to open in March 2026.

Spanning 36,000 square feet, The Hand & The Eye will feature seven performance spaces of varying sizes, multiple bars, and a full-service dining experience. The design is being led by David Rockwell, known for his work on Broadway productions and hospitality interiors.

The venue is being positioned as a luxury, all-inclusive experience with a dress code. Patrons will purchase a single ticket granting them access to a series of magic performances and dinner, progressing through different rooms in a timed sequence. Tullman said the experience is designed to be open seven nights a week, with additional membership offerings for local residents. Members will enter through a private entrance and be required to learn a magic trick as part of their application.

“This will not be a jeans and sneakers kind of place,” Tullman said, describing the concept as a blend of performance and upscale hospitality.

Jeff Kaylor, who is serving as the venue’s “curator of magic,” has relocated to Chicago to oversee the development of the program. He noted that The Hand & The Eye will feature a rotating cast of resident and guest magicians. “We want to create a place where every magician in the world wants to perform,” Kaylor said.

The McCormick Mansion, a landmarked building from 1899, is being renovated extensively while preserving key features such as the original grand staircase and fireplace. Rockwell’s plans include a rooftop garden and performance spaces accommodating between 25 and 100 guests, allowing for both close-up and medium-range magic.

In addition to nightly performances, the venue will incorporate live jazz, a magic retail shop, educational programming for young local magicians, and occasional family-friendly brunch events.

“This will be part of the reinvigoration of Michigan Avenue,” said Tullman, who emphasized that he is funding the project independently. “I’m betting on the city.”

Other contributors to the project include Levy Restaurants CEO Andy Lansing, who is advising on the venue’s dining component. Lansing said the menu will feature retro-inspired fare served in an elegant setting, referencing the heyday of Chicago’s Pump Room.

Photo: Courtesy The Rockwell Group