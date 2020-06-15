David Henry Hwang to Host Workshop and Q&A for American Theatre Wing's Master Class Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

As part of the ongoing American Theatre Wing's Master Class Series, David Henry Hwang will host a playwriting workshop and Q&A discussion, moderated by the Wing's President & CEO Heather Hitchens, on Thursday, June 18 from 4:00pm - 5:15pm ET.

As part of their National COVID-19 Response Effort, the Master Class Series will provide attendees with exclusive access to hear and learn from titans of the theatre industry about the many and vast ways to finding your way in the business.

Those interested in joining Thursday's master class can RSVP HERE (please note: registration is limited).

A full replay of the very first master class with Cynthia Erivo is now available.

Check it out below!

