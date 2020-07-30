David Hare Has Written a One-Man Play About His Experience With COVID-19

An actor had been chosen to perform the play but Hare can not disclose the identity at this time.

David Hare has revealed that he has written a new play based on his experience with COVID-19, Deadline reports.

Hare mentioned that he had written the one-man play, called Beat the Devil, during a panel for the BBC and PBS drama Roadkill, of which Hare is the creator.

Hare said that an actor had been chosen to perform Beat the Devil but he can not disclose the identity at this time. He also said that he does not know when the play will be performed, due to the current guidelines in place.

The playwright and screenwriter revealed that he contracted COVID-19 from Roadkill's director Michael Keillor in the editing room. Hare said that the virus is "quite extraordinary" and that people don't "understand how extraordinarily unpredictable it is, not just on a daily but on an hourly basis."

Read the original story on Deadline.

David Hare has written West End plays Plenty, Racing Demon (1990), Skylight (1997), and Amy's View (1998). The four plays ran on Broadway in 1982-83, 1996, 1998 and 1999 respectively, earning Hare three Tony Award nominations for Best Play for the first three and two Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Play.

Other notable projects on stage include A Map of the World, Pravda, Murmuring Judges, The Absence of War and The Vertical Hour. He wrote screenplays for films including The Hours (2002) and The Reader (2008) and the BBC dramas Page Eight (2011) and Collateral (2018).

Hare has also enjoyed great success with films, receiving two Academy Award nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay for writing The Hours in 2002, based on the novel written by Michael Cunningham, and The Reader in 2008, based on the novel of the same name written by Bernhard Schlink.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You