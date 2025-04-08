David Byrne's AMAZING HUMANS DOING AMAZING THINGS to Return to NYC Town Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a hugely successful premiere in 2024, Amazing Humans Doing Amazing Things is back at The Town Hall on May 29th. A benefit in support of Reasons to be Cheerful, his nonprofit news magazine, David Byrne will host Amazing Humans Doing Amazing Things, a one-night-only raucous and inspiring variety show.

The night will feature internationally renowned performance, musical and comedy acts, on-stage revelry and joyous communal experiences. Proceeds support Reasons to be Cheerful, a project of Byrne’s nonprofit, Arbutus. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

“Amazing Humans Doing Amazing Things” will be emceed by David Byrne and feature an eclectic lineup with performances from comedian and actor Ramy Youssef, multi-hyphenate musician Reggie Watts, gospel soul group Annie and The Caldwells, multidisciplinary theater artist and magician Steve Cuiffo, NYC-based artist, dancer, burlesque artist, stage director, and actress Julie Atlas Muz, and Zlatne Uste Balkan Brass Band, the foremost presenters of traditional Balkan brass music in the US.

Additional spectacular acts will be announced in the coming weeks. Jenny Koons (Oedipus Deaf West, Blue Man Group National Tour) is directing, Jes Mack (A Broken Umbrella Theatre) is producing and Emily Simoness (Founding Executive Director SPACE on Ryder Farm) is executive producing.

Byrne says, "Reasons to be Cheerful is all about finding signs of hope, even when it feels like it's in short supply. That's what this show is all about: a joyful communal experience to buoy us in a tumultuous time."

Tickets will go live on 4.8.25. Ticket prices range from $75 to $95 and can be purchased HERE. There are a select number of “More Cheerful” tickets ($350) available that include access to premium seats and a David Byrne-signed memento. “Most Cheerful” tickets ($900) include access to premium seats, a David Byrne-signed memento and an invitation to a private reception.

Photo credit: Shervin Lainez