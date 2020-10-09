Daveed Diggs Reimagines the Test Drive with INFINITI Motors

Offering consumers and car enthusiasts a new way to test drive a car from the comfort of their couch.

INFINITI is teaming up with Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor, artist, activist, writer and producer Daveed Diggs to offer consumers and car enthusiasts a new way to test drive a car from the comfort of their couch with the Luxury Live Test Drive.

Streaming live on INFINITI's Instagram account on Oct. 13, viewers can watch as Diggs takes the INFINITI QX80 for a spin, giving viewers the inside scoop and an opportunity to explore the vehicle from different angles. Viewers will have a "driver's seat view" from the safety and comfort of their own homes or wherever they are in the world. As a truly immersive, intimate event, viewers can send in questions to Diggs about anything, from projects that he is working on, to the QX80 test drive experience, to life in general.

Well-known for his Tony and Grammy Award-winning roles in "Hamilton" (Broadway), Diggs currently stars in TNT's "Snowpiercer," Apple's "Central Park," Showtime's "The Good Lord Bird" and will next be seen in Pixar's "Soul". Diggs also co-wrote, produced, and starred in the acclaimed 2018 film "Blindspotting," earning him an Independent Spirit Award nomination. The film will become a Starz spinoff series that Diggs is co-writing and executive producing. Meanwhile, his lauded rap group, Clipping, will release their latest LP on Oct. 23.

"Instagram Live offers a more personal, real-time interaction with audiences that's more important now than ever before," Diggs said. "I'm excited to partner with INFINITI on this unique concept that will allow me to connect with fans in a brand-new way."

"At INFINITI, we believe that luxury should be lived in, and this Live Test Drive is a great example of that philosophy," said INFINITI Americas Group Vice President Jeff Pope. "Daveed's multi-faceted yet relatable personality is an ideal match for this first-of-its-kind Instagram Live from INFINITI. We hope to connect with more consumers than ever, before our Winter Sales Event begins, thanks to this effort."

While INFINITI can't offer up Daveed Diggs for actual test drives at its retailers, INFINITI NOW does provide a new way for people to shop for a car on their terms - scheduling test drives online and having test drive vehicles delivered by participating retailers.

More information on how to join the Luxury Live Test Drive with Daveed Diggs can be found here.

Related Articles