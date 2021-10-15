Darren Criss and Mia Swier Are Expecting Their First Child Together

A Broadway baby is on the way! Darren Criss, one of the stars of Broadway's upcoming revival of American Buffalo, and his wife, Mia Swier, have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Criss announced the happy news today on social media writing, "We've been making music for years... But this time we made a BEAT.a?? The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022."

Mia Swier is the co-founder of Effin Media and a producer for Fox. .Criss and Swier were wed in 2019 after nearly a decade together.

Criss is an actor, singer, songwriter, and producer. He won an Emmy for his work on the drama series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Criss is best known to musical theatre fans for his portrayal of Blaine Anderson on the FOX musical comedy-drama series Glee.

Criss also appeared on Broadway as Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and headlined the national tour in San Francisco and Los Angeles, in addition to How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.