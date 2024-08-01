Darren Criss' Elsie Fest to Return in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Darren Criss took to social media to reveal that Elsie Fest will return! Criss revealed that the festival would return on September 8, with the lineup still to be announced.

See the post below!

Elsie Fest is Broadway's outdoor music festival featuring stars and songs of the stage and screen. The last Elsie Fest was held in 2021.

Some of the festival's past performers have included Lea Michele (Glee, Spring Awakening) Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple), Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, Across The Universe), Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, Smash), Aaron Tveit (Grease: Live, Next To Normal), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Megan Hilty (Smash, Wicked), Pasek and Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land) , Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years), Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Les Miserables) Gaten Matarazzo(Stranger Things, Les Miserables) Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things, The Lion King), Laura Osnes(Bandstand, Cinderella) Todrick Hall (Kinky Boots), Julie James (Sirius XM), and Seth Rudetsky (Sirius XM). Past festivals have been held at Central Park SummerStage, Pier 97, and the Ford Amphitheater on Coney Island.