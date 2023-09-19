Daphne Rubin-Vega and Tim Daly Will Lead THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA Off-Broadway

The production will reunite Rubin-Vega with director Emily Mann, who she worked with on the 2012 Broadway production of A Streetcar Named Desire.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

Daphne Rubin-Vega and Tim Daly will lead The Night of the Iguana Off-Broadway this December. The production will reunite Rubin-Vega with director Emily Mann, who she worked with on the 2012 Broadway production of A Streetcar Named Desire.

 Previews begin December 6 at the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center, with opening night on December 17. The engagement will run through February 25, 2024.

Under the direction of Tony Award nominee,  Emily Mann , this production will star Emmy Nominee  Tim Daly  (Broadway:  The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial.   TV: "The Sopranos,” "Madam Secretary,” "Wings'), Tony Award - Winner  Daphne Rubin-Vega  (Broadway:  Rent, Anna in the Tropics),  Drama Desk nominee  Lea DeLaria  (Netflix "Orange Is the New Black." Broadway:  POTUS) , Tony nominee  Austin Pendleton  (Broadway:  Between Riverside and Crazy, The Minutes) , and  Jean Lichty  (Off-Broadway: La Femme's  A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, The Traveling Lady ). It will begin performances on December 6 in advance of its opening on December 17. It will run through February 25, 2024 at The  Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center  (480 West 42nd Street, Jim Houghton Way) .  The Night of the Iguana is not a production of Signature Theatre.

In Tennessee Williams's  The Night of the Iguana,  a defrocked clergyman encounters inside disturbances amid outside disturbances during one stormy night at the Costa Verde Hotel in  Acapulco  as the world prepares for World War II. After four women of different ages and backgrounds, along with a 97-year-old poet, engage in the clergyman's spiritual struggles, their lives leap dramatically forward. And the catalytic, defrocked clergyman survives the night.

"THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA poses critical questions of faith and identity that are particularly relevant today as we navigate a paradoxically divided yet open world. Tennessee offers an answer by writing an epic that he described as "a play about love in its purest terms." And La Femme is thrilled to render this production for the 21st century, directed by the great Emily Mann.”    La Femme Executive Director Jean Lichty

Additional cast includes Carmen Berkeley (Off-Broadway's Our Dear Dead Drug Lord) as Charlotte, Eliud Kauffman (Roundabout Theatre's 72 Miles to Go) as Hank, Keith Randolph Smith (Broadway's Jitney, American Psycho) as Jake, Bradley James Tejeda (Broadway's The Inheritance) as Pedro, and Dan Teixeira (Off-Broadway:  Harmony: A New Musical) as Pancho.

  

The creative team includes Tony Award winners Beowulf Boritt (Set Design), Jennifer von Mayrhauser (Costume Design),  Jeff Croiter (Lighting Design), and Darron L West (Sound Design), Kathy Fabian (Prop Design) with Amy Stoller (Dramaturg and Language Consultant), Stephanie Klapper Casting (Casting Director), Tinc Productions (Production Management), and LDK Productions / Lisa Dozier Shacket (General Management).

La Femme initially presented  The Night of the Iguana  as a benefit digital presentation in 2020, directed by Emily Mann. It featured Dylan McDermott, Phylicia Rashad, and Roberta Maxwell. The benefit raised over $30K for The Actors Fund. 

Daphne Rubin-Vega  is best known for originating the roles of Mimi Marquez in the 1996 premiere of the Broadway musical Rent and Lucy in the 2007 premiere of the Off-Broadway play Jack Goes Boating. Rubin-Vega also appeared as Bombshell publicist Agnes in the second season of the TV series Smash (2012) and as Luisa Lopez in the TV series Katy Keene (2020). In 2021, Rubin-Vega starred as salon owner Daniela in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights.

Tim Daly is best known for his role as Joe Hackett on the NBC sitcom Wings and his recurring role as the drug-addicted screenwriter J.T. Dolan on The Sopranos (for which he was nominated for an Emmy Award). He starred as Pete Wilder on the ABC medical drama Private Practice from 2007 to 2012. He is also known for his voice role as Clark Kent/Superman in Superman: The Animated Series. From 2014 until 2019, he portrayed Henry McCord, husband of the Secretary of State, on the CBS drama Madam Secretary.



