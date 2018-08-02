Daphne Rubin-Vega, Amy Spanger and More Join THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT at Feinstein's/54 Below

Jonathan Larson wrote RENT and tick tick BOOM, the former a landmark Broadway game-changer and the latter a beloved musical gem. He was a brilliant, groundbreaking creator of musical theatre who died tragically at the age of 35, before seeing the worldwide acclaim his work would receive. Jonathan was posthumously awarded Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize, and his songs have come to be treasured and performed in 25 languages, from Mexico to Japan to Italy, from summer camps to the silver screen to Broadway.

But what about all of Jonathan's songs we've never heard?

The Jonathan Larson Project is an evening of Jonathan's unheard work. Songs from never-produced shows like 1984 and Superbia. Songs that were cut from RENT and tick tick BOOM. Songs written for theatrical revues and songs written for the radio. Songs never before publicly performed or recorded. Songs about politics and love and New York City.

Starring Nick Blaemire (tick tick BOOM, Found, Godspell), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill, Beatsville, Company), Andy Mientus (NBC's "Smash," Spring Awakening, Les Misérables), Destinee Rea (Amélie, Dreamgirls, The Wiz), and George Salazar (Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief, tick tick BOOM).

Directed and conceived by Jennifer Ashley Tepper.

Music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Charlie Rosen (Be More Chill, Prince of Broadway, Honeymoon in Vegas, Charlie Rosen's Broadway Big Band). Featuring a five-piece band including musical director Natalie Tenenbaum, Charlie Rosen, Cody Owen Stine, Megan Talay, and Marques Walls. Cast subject to change.

Each performance will feature a different special guest:

Tuesday October 9 at 7pm: TBA

Tuesday October 9 at 9:30pm: Jonathan Larson Grant Award winners including Paul Scott Goodman, Amanda Green, Joe Iconis, Brian Lowdermilk, and Shaina Taub

Wednesday October 10 at 7pm: Daphne Rubin-Vega

Wednesday October 10 at 9:30pm: TBA

Thursday October 11 at 7pm: TBA

Thursday October 11 at 9:30pm: TBA

Friday October 12 at 7pm: Amy Spanger & Jerry Dixon

Friday October 12 at 9:30pm: Matthew McCollum

Saturday October 13 at 7pm: TBA

Saturday October 13 at 9:30pm: Dylan McCollum

Sunday October 14 at 7pm: TBA

Sunday October 14 at 9:30pm: Jay Armstrong Johnson

The Jonathan Larson Project wishes to thank The Larson Family, Jonathan Mills, The New York Public Library, and The Library of Congress for their support of this event.



To purchase tickets or for more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/thejonathanlarsonproject or call (646) 476-3551. $40-60 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum







