Dances Patrelle presents Reflections on our Time, a virtual spring season, on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 7pm EDT, on their YouTube channel for FREE, with a suggested donation of $25. For more information, visit www.dancespatrelle.org.

"The pandemic has shown us that though physically apart, we still need to find some kind of connection that enables us to love, support and, yes, even fight, without being afraid," said Francis Patrelle.

The evening will feature works by the choreographers Francis Patrelle, Ask la Cour, Daniel Ulbricht, and Ariel T. Rose. Run time is approx. 40 minutes.

Pair Pathétique

Choreography by Ask la Cour

"In Pair Pathétique - a lightly humorous ballet - we learn about two people who keep missing each other's signals and have to live with the consequences. With Graceanne Pierce's strong technique and ability to express emotion through movement, she is the perfect artist for this piece." - Ask la Cour

"The choreographic process with Ask has been pure joy. He's wonderful to work with, clever and so musical, a superb partner and artist. The whole experience has been a delight!" - Graceanne Pierce

Solstice in Solace

Choreography by Ariel T. Rose. Originally created for the "Men Who Dance" series.

"For my generation this has been a defining period. We've seen 9/11, the stock-market crash, the immigrant crises. Covid made me look back on what we've seen during our lives as young artists. For the first time we could not dance, but the spirit finds a way." - Ariel T. Rose

"Renan Cerdeiro and Kleber Rebello have been the cornerstone of the Miami City Ballet over the past ten years. This performance, for the Inter-American Choreographic Institute's "Men Who Dance" program, was their return to the stage after more than eight months of being kept from dancing." - Ariel T. Rose

Separation

Choreography by Francis Patrelle, Ask la Cour, Abi Stafford

With a new score by Patrick Soluri

"Working with these artists over Zoom has fueled my artistic spirit, even though being in the studio was impossible." - Abi Stafford

Sing, Sing, Sing

Choreography by Daniel Ulbricht

"Sing, Sing, Sing is a high-spirited piece that infuses both technical virtuosity and charisma. Set to the iconic classic, "Sing Sing Sing" keeps the audience's feet tapping and hands clapping. It is pure joy - on stage and in the audience!" - Daniel Ulbricht

"It's always the most fun dancing with Daniel, but in regards to the piece, in particular, he crafted it most beautifully - It's paced perfectly so we can imbue our own personalities and play off each other, while seamlessly combining our styles and techniques." - Danielle Diniz

Dances Patrelle (dP) is a dynamic professional ballet company celebrating its 33rd season! dP presents two annual seasons in New York - the timeless holiday tradition, The Yorkville Nutcracker, and a spring repertory season featuring world premieres and classic Patrelle favorites. Mr. Patrelle's body of work includes over 50 original ballets choreographed for Dances Patrelle, and spans an incredibly wide range of styles, from his beloved American Songbook collection, to such contemporary classics as Madame X, Macbeth and Rhapsody in Blue. Heralded by Lynn Garafola in Dance Magazine as a choreographer with "a personal vision...classical because it is rooted in metaphor and symbolic language [and] populist because of its legibility and broad cultural resonance," Patrelle has also cultivated a long-time collaboration with composer Patrick Soluri, commissioning four original scores including 2009's Murder at the Masque for dP's 20th Anniversary. Known for attracting the great talent of each generation, Dances Patrelle is pleased to count ballet stars such as Marcelo Gomes, Jenifer Ringer, Donald Williams, Lourdes Lopez, and Cynthia Gregory among its dancers. For 26 seasons, Dances Patrelle has tapped into the human experience, connecting intimately with the audience and continuously reinventing dramatic dance. In 2013, the company was named the resident ballet company of the Kaatsbaan International Dance Center.

"In Francis Patrelle's ballets, the characters come alive. His choreography is full of heart and soul."

- Cynthia Gregory, Prima Ballerina

For more information about Dances Patrelle, visit www.dancespatrelle.org.