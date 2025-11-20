Dance/NYC Celebrates 13 Years Of Service To Dance At Annual NEW YORKERS FOR DANCE Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Tuesday, November 18, Dance/NYC gathered advocates, donors, and dance workers from across the city for its annual NEW YORKERS FOR DANCE event, an evening recognizing those who nurture New York City's vibrant dance ecosystem.

In addition to powerful performances and a lively social dance gathering, the event presented Dance/NYC's annual Dance Advocate Award, which honors those who champion equity within and for the arts, and Dance Catalyst Award, which celebrates those who've channeled resources to where they're needed most.

This year's Dance Advocate Award recipient was Courtney Washington, an artist, activist, and community leader whose work embodies liberation, belonging, and joy. A legendary figure in the ballroom community as Mother of the House of Balenciaga and founder of the Kiki House of Juicy Couture, Washington has built spaces that center and uplift queer, trans, and BIPOC performers. Through her company, Masterz at Work Dance Family, and acclaimed works such as Disco 2024 and Courtney's Diner, she continues to expand what inclusion looks like in dance, advocating through artistry, mentorship, and unapologetic authenticity.

Receiving the Dance Catalyst Award was Sara Nash, currently Interim Executive Director of Dance/USA, in recognition of her more than two decades of national leadership advancing equity, access, and sustainability in the dance field. From her tenure as Director of Dance at the National Endowment for the Arts-where she stewarded over $35 million in federal funding-to her earlier work at the New England Foundation for the Arts, Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation, and New York Live Arts, Nash has shaped lasting systems of support for artists and organizations across the country.

The awards were presented by last year's honorees, Phil Chan and Leah Krauss, respectively.

The evening opened with an embodied land acknowledgment led by Cliff Matias of the Redhawk Native American Arts Council, grounding attendees in gratitude and shared presence. Guests then enjoyed a performance by Tabula Rasa Dance Theater, a current recipient of Dance/NYC's Dance Advancement Fund. Closing out the night, Kayla Hamilton offered a performance with Nicole Y. McClam before inviting attendees into an interactive dance experience, set to the vibrant sounds of DJ kevin gotkin.

This year's event followed the recent unveiling of Dance/NYC's new five-year strategic plan, Collective Motion: Dance/NYC's 5-Year Commitment to the Field, which outlines the organization's commitment to advancing equity, access, and sustainability in the dance workforce. Learn more at Dance.NYC/StrategicPlan.

During her remarks, Sara Nash commented on the importance of dance service organizations for the field, "They are the underpinnings of our field. Armed with research and facts, they go to battle advocating for our form and for the artists and organizations who make dance happen. They are our connective tissue and our cheerleaders-bringing us together to learn, to share, and to provide support to one another."

"This celebration is more than a party and leaves me humbled by the generosity and creativity of our community," said Sara Roer, Interim Executive Director of Dance/NYC. "The energy in the room was a testament to what we can build when we show up for each other and for the future of dance in New York City."

Lead support for New Yorkers for Dance was generously provided by Jody and John Arnhold. Additional support was provided by Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch and members of the Host Committee: Cumbe: Center for African and Diaspora Dance; Duke Dang; Agnes Gund, in memoriam; Kate Lear and Jon LaPook; and Linda Murray. Sponsorship was provided by Arts FMS, Novac Consulting, SignNexus, Pentacle, Liberation-Based Therapy, and JPR Group Public Relations

Learn more about Dance/NYC at Dance.NYC.

Dance/NYC champions the New York City metropolitan area dance sector by fostering a more just, equitable, and inclusive landscape where dance workers and organizations can thrive. Rooted in research, Dance/NYC engages in advocacy, regranting, and knowledge-sharing that works toward establishing dance as a valued form of cultural expression and a common good. Through this work, Dance/NYC strengthens the ecosystem, expands access to resources, and supports the leadership of historically under-resourced communities across the field.